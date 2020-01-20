The blizzard, then the big melt hit Cumberland County in late January 1996

January in 1996 featured the greatest of weather extremes in central Pennsylvania - first a blizzard delivered 30 inches of snow Jan. 6-7, then an second storm dumped 8 more inches of snow later in the month.

But that wasn't the toughest part of the equation. Warm temperatures and rainfall led to major flooding issues across Cumberland County and Central Pennsylvania by Jan. 20.

Flooding waters filled the streets of New Cumberland as the Susquehanna River spilled over its banks due to the quick melt.

That flooding includes large chunks of ice floating down the swollen river, one of those chunks famously taking out a chunk of the Walnut Street Bridge on Jan. 20, 1996.

