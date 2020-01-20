The blizzard, then the big melt hit Cumberland County in late January 1996
spotlight featured

The blizzard, then the big melt hit Cumberland County in late January 1996

The Walnut Street bridge collapse in 1996

This image from the Jan. 22, 1996 Sentinel show the spot in the Walnut Bridge that broke off on Jan. 20, 1996 after getting hit by floating chunks of ice.

 Sentinel archives

January in 1996 featured the greatest of weather extremes in central Pennsylvania - first a blizzard delivered 30 inches of snow Jan. 6-7, then an second storm dumped 8 more inches of snow later in the month.

But that wasn't the toughest part of the equation. Warm temperatures and rainfall led to major flooding issues across Cumberland County and Central Pennsylvania by Jan. 20.

Flooding waters filled the streets of New Cumberland as the Susquehanna River spilled over its banks due to the quick melt.

That flooding includes large chunks of ice floating down the swollen river, one of those chunks famously taking out a chunk of the Walnut Street Bridge on Jan. 20, 1996.

Midstate murder from Prohibition era remains unsolved
Tour Through Time: Local Farm Show participants from 1960s
Historians debate whether Ironmaster's Mansion was underground railroad stop
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News