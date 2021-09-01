The Big Flood of 1902: Heavy rain, snowmelt drown Cumberland County

The heavy rains of this morning swelled the old LeTort and other streams to tremendous proportions ... Beginning at North Street the whole East end of Carlisle is under water, almost as far west as East Street. The Conodoguinet is exceedingly high. Strange as it may seem the flood came in two hours’ time. At 6 o’clock this morning the spring was not bank full. At 10 it was high, at 12 it was swollen into a rushing river of exceptional force, sweeping bridges, fences, porches, etc. before it as if they were mere toys.”

The Sentinel reported how Porter Avenue residents were surrounded by water and had to be rescued by wagon. In the Addison O’Donnell house on East Louther Street, the flood came in through the kitchen door and out through the front door. Elsewhere the steady flow caused a bridge on Main Street (present-day East High Street) to buckle in the center rendering its travel lane and footpath impassable.

The Gas & Water Co. plant was fully submerged and shut down. Lack of electricity sidelined local industry as the flood came within a foot of reaching the dynamo. The trolley power house on Pomfret Street had about 14 inches of water in its boiler room coming within five inches of extinguishing the fires.