The Big Flood of 1902: Heavy rain, snowmelt drown Cumberland County

There was a terrible noise that carried for several street blocks when the raging water tore away two spans of the Old Camelback Bridge.
The anxious eyes of hundreds of onlookers witnessed the spectacle of the Susquehanna River flowing fast at 20 feet above flood stage Saturday into Sunday, March 1-2, 1902.
The Daily Journal of Mechanicsburg reported how people had gathered on both banks to watch a path of destruction set in motion the day before by heavy rainfall and snowmelt upstream.
The Carlisle Daily Record described how the rush of runoff into the river brought with it “huge cakes of ice and logs ... (that) whirled down ... the awful current” early Saturday morning.
All that afternoon, bridge custodians watched as the debris hammered into the support structures of the second pier out from the Harrisburg shore.
The punishment continued into Saturday evening when shortly before 11 p.m., there was a loud crash followed by a vibration that shuddered the bridge.
The danger was so obvious, officials ordered all traffic to cease on the combination viaduct and Cumberland Valley Railroad bridge just downstream from the Camelback.
Residents switched on a searchlight around midnight March 2 to reveal the sagging timbers of an impending disaster that played out 75 minutes later when bridge spans separated from the pier with a loud crash.
What remained of the bridge crashed a short time later into the metal span that carried trains across the river to the West Shore and beyond to Carlisle, Shippensburg and Chambersburg.
“The wood ground against the iron girders of the viaduct and set it vibrating to a perceptible extent,” The Herald reported. “The remnants of the span were gradually forced under the water and carried down in a twisted mass, the woodwork still clinging to a great extent.
“The Cumberland Valley bridge was found to have been moved an inch or two by the shock with the spans carried away and some of the smaller structural iron was badly twisted,” The Herald story read. “No trains were allowed to cross until yesterday (Sunday) morning when examination showed that it had been materially damaged.”
Flood waters
The demise of the Camelback bridge was just the culmination of days of front-page reports from newspapers across Cumberland County tracking a wave of flood water flowing down the valley. The miserable weather of that winter 115 years ago was destined to continue.
The Daily Journel reported on March 5 that Mechanicsburg was in the midst of a blizzard that put “to shame” the flooding before with drifts as deep as 14 inches in places.
The high water almost drowned J.W. Fulton, an orchard farmer from Adams County. Fulton was traveling with a Mr. Martin to Oakville, North Newton Township, when they drove the wagon into a deep hole in the road, The Herald reported on March 1.
“The team (of horses) and men were all swamped in the water. The buggy was upset and the occupants were thrown out, escaping in an almost miraculous manner, Mr. Martin rescuing Mr. Fulton from a watery grave.” They managed to recover and walk the horses to Oakville.
Road bridges across the county were swept away “as though they were built of straw,” The Herald reported. Flood water had washed away a 75-foot section of the Cumberland Valley Railroad near the Shippensburg Normal School – the future Shippensburg University.
Williams Grove in Monroe Township was submerged in a “sea of water” about 3 feet deep, The Daily Journal had reported on Feb. 28. “As far as the eye can see not a particle of land can be seen. It surpasses anything ever before known to that section.” The grove was the host site of the popular Grangers Picnic, which was one of the largest agricultural expositions in the country.
The extent of the flooding defied the living memory of Cumberland County residents. The Herald described how water covered fields on both sides of the Cumberland Valley Railroad from Mechanicsburg west to Carlisle.
“Large ponds covering several acres each are seen in all directions,” the newspaper reported on Feb. 27. A day later, The Evening Sentinel in Carlisle reported how the borough had suffered “the worst flood in her history.” Below is an excerpt:
The heavy rains of this morning swelled the old LeTort and other streams to tremendous proportions ... Beginning at North Street the whole East end of Carlisle is under water, almost as far west as East Street. The Conodoguinet is exceedingly high. Strange as it may seem the flood came in two hours’ time. At 6 o’clock this morning the spring was not bank full. At 10 it was high, at 12 it was swollen into a rushing river of exceptional force, sweeping bridges, fences, porches, etc. before it as if they were mere toys.”
The Sentinel reported how Porter Avenue residents were surrounded by water and had to be rescued by wagon. In the Addison O’Donnell house on East Louther Street, the flood came in through the kitchen door and out through the front door. Elsewhere the steady flow caused a bridge on Main Street (present-day East High Street) to buckle in the center rendering its travel lane and footpath impassable.
The Gas & Water Co. plant was fully submerged and shut down. Lack of electricity sidelined local industry as the flood came within a foot of reaching the dynamo. The trolley power house on Pomfret Street had about 14 inches of water in its boiler room coming within five inches of extinguishing the fires.
The worst of the flooding in Carlisle was over by Saturday morning, March 1, when The Carlisle Daily Herald painted this word picture on its front-page above the fold:
“The sun rose this morning in full splendor, as though a cloud had never darkened the heavens, and the LeTort flowed placidly in its customary course in apparent ignorance of its unseemly conduct yesterday. But beneath these pleasing appearances were vague memories and more substantial reminders of the big flood.”
The lower stories of residences on East North, Louther, High and Pomfret streets, in which water had risen to the height of several feet, presented a sorrowful aspect. A sediment of hideous black and sticky mud lay several inches thick upon the floors and covered the furniture that had not been taken upstairs. The residents were busy at an early hour removing this unpleasant visitor.
The Herald reported that water almost 30 inches deep had flowed through the O’Donnell home. The family lost 50 to 60 rabbits to drowning.
But Cumberland County and the lower Susquehanna Valley was not alone in its misery. Heavy rain and snowmelt caused creeks, streams and rivers to overflow throughout Pennsylvania. The Sentinel reported on March 1 how the flood destroyed a bridge near Bedford, swept away livestock near Wilkes-Barre, forced miners in Scranton to wade through neck-deep water and completely paralyzed industry in Johnstown idling 15,000 workers.
