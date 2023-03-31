It was a verbal equivalent to a kick in the pants.

Whoever wrote the column demanded less talk and more action in the push to have Mount Holly Springs split off from South Middleton Township as an independent borough.

Local historian and former Sentinel editor Fred Burgess found a reference on the website newspapers.com that sheds some light on how his hometown set itself up for incorporation 150 years ago this April.

Burgess is on a committee putting together a history booklet for a series of commemorative events planned for next month. The booklet will be free, limit one per household, to families living in the 17065 ZIP code. Preorder forms are available at the borough municipal building, 200 Harman St., or the Amelia Givin Library, 114 N. Baltimore Ave.

While doing research on the incorporation, Burgess came across a “Mt. Holly Correspondence” published in the Feb. 1, 1872, edition of the Carlisle Evening Herald. The column mentioned something printed in the Mountain Echo, a weekly newspaper in Mount Holly Springs.

“The assertion was ‘echoed’ far and wide some weeks by our ‘village sheet’ that Mt. Holly Springs would be a borough before many days,” the column reads. And yet, despite the outcry of support, the writer failed to notice any effort being made beyond a lot of idle chatter among local residents who gathered nightly in downtown stores and shoemaker shops.

“The gist of the column was that Holly residents felt that their tax money should be applied to Holly roads and schools rather than benefit more rural areas of the township,” Burgess said. At the time, the village probably had the largest concentration of people in South Middleton Township, he said.

“The amount collected of us annually in the shape of school tax is sufficient to give us three schools, with a term of eight months, instead of two schools with a six month term,” the column reads. The writer predicted that a Mount Holly Springs borough could operate for half the sum that village residents pay in road tax revenue spent in other parts of the township.

Though a poll of Holly residents hinted there was little opposition, the writer was convinced the outside influence of other township residents could jeopardize the effort to incorporate:

“Our friends surrounding us are very loath to allow us to set up a little government of our own, not because they think we are unable to manage our own affairs, but because the ‘little item’ of tax which we have been dropping into the township treasury, over and above the amount expended here for school and road purposes, might make them feel very uncomfortable about the region of their pockets.”

The writer concluded with a call to action. “To obtain a charter, our people must take a more active part and ride down the opposition while in its infancy, for the old fogies are not idle,” the column reads. “A meeting should be called at once.”

In his research, Burgess could find no other reference detailing the events leading up to April 10, 1873, when Mount Holly Springs was officially incorporated into a borough during a ceremony at what was then a school at 100 Chestnut St.

Today, that building houses one of the two stations of Citizen’s Fire Co. No. 1. A Proclamation Day ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 10 at the fire hall. The ceremony is public and refreshments will be served.

“We will be doing a reenactment of the Act of Incorporation,” Borough Mayor Brian Robertson said. “The Sesquicentennial Booklet will also be distributed there to those in the 17065 ZIP code. Poster displays of the Charter of 1851 and the Act of Incorporation of 1873 can be viewed.”

Borough Manager Tom Day was looking through the safe in the municipal building when he came across the ledger that contained the paperwork that established Mount Holly Springs first as a village and then as a borough. Copies of the documents were enlarged to make the exhibits.

The ceremony at the fire hall will be repeated during the borough council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. April 10 in the municipal building. There are two other events scheduled in April tied to the 150th anniversary of the incorporation.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., April 12, brothers Fred and Jim Burgess will present a history of the Mount Holly Springs at the Cumberland County Historical Society, 21 N. Pitt St. For more information and to RSVP, visit the society’s website at www.historicalsociety.com.

On April 15, Ryan Boyles will present a theatrical pageant at 7 p.m. at the Mount Holly Springs Church of God, 602 McLand Road. Called “Holly Heroines: Stories Seldom Told,” the production focuses on prominent people in local history.

Tickets are required and can be purchased at the Amelia Givin Library or the Whimsical Poppy, 417 N. Baltimore Ave. The cost is $10 for the show only or $25 for the show, hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Proceeds are to benefit the library.

Other events with a history angle are:

A Trine Park Appreciation Day that starts at 9 a.m. July 8. It will include a display of small items that will go into a community time capsule to be opened 50 years from now. To make a contribution to the time capsule, contact the borough office at 717-486-7613. The items will be sealed inside the capsule to be locked inside the safe.

On Aug. 5, historical society Education Director Matthew March will conduct a walking tour of Mount Holly Springs. He grew up in the borough. A prior registration and fee is required to participate. For more information, visit the society’s website.

The Mount Tabor Preservation Project will host tours of the Black church and cemetery on Cedar Street every second Saturday from April to October at 1 p.m.

“It has always been a working class town,” said Fred Burgess, who grew up in Mount Holly Springs. He said the town first flourished off the water power provided by Mountain Creek. The earliest industry was based on iron ore extraction and processing. This was followed by the paper mills.

As a committee member, Fred Burgess took the lead in putting together the Sesquicentennial booklet that will be in a then-and-now format featuring vintage and present-day photographs of notable buildings and other scenes throughout the town. The booklet was laid out by Ron Kuhn, who also has ties to Mount Holly Springs.

A retired school principal and teacher, Jim Burgess grew up in Mount Holly Springs. His role on the committee was to handle the marketing and fundraising behind the booklet’s production. The project is being funded by a combination of private donations and a $1,500 historical society grant. The goal is to have the booklets available by April 3.

“My big interest is to make sure the young people of today are exposed to history so that history doesn’t get lost,” Jim Burgess said. “Connecting future generations with the past has been my passion.”

Other committee members include March and Pam Still whose research into the prominent women of Mount Holly Springs formed the basis of the script for Holly Heroines.