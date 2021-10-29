Tales from the Old Graveyard in Carlisle

She compared the sky to a celestial dome arcing over the city of the dead.

“Tints of dawn” and “hues of sunset” paint a fresco captured in words by Sarah Woods Parkinson.

In 1930, the local poet and historian drew a contrast between notable people buried in the Old Graveyard located between East South Street and Cemetery Avenue in Carlisle and those interred at a famous church in the heart of London.

“Here they rest in Carlisle’s Westminster Abbey,” she wrote. “These rulers were not clad in the purple of royalty but in the garb of a republic; the judges wore not the ermine of courts, but the cloak of charity … .”

Thirty-two years before she penned the book “Memories of Carlisle’s Old Graveyard,” Parkinson conducted a detailed inventory of the movers, shakers and ordinary people at rest within its walls.

Her book included a chapter highlighting the tales behind the tombstones of people who had a lasting impact, not just on Carlisle and Cumberland County, but on the whole of Pennsylvania. The closing sentences of the chapter summarize the importance of her work.

“Let us guard our history, not destroy it,” Parkinson wrote. “Treat it as a sacred trust, not as a specimen. When the next generation turns memory’s page, what will they read? To your children and mine let us pass on our history.”

Drawing a comparison

The original 1751 plan for Carlisle required that a public burial ground be located on the outskirts of town leaving the Square open for trade, politics, socializing and worship. Though the oldest tombstone dates from May 1757, the Old Graveyard was not officially established until February 1767.

Perhaps the earliest comparison with Westminster Abbey was made by local attorney Richard Woods during a speech he delivered on April 23, 1912. Woods was welcoming visitors to the national convention of the Patriotic Order Sons of America held that year in Carlisle. He mentioned that many notable men are buried in the Old Graveyard.

Twelve years later, the comparison showed up again in an Oct. 18, 1924, article published by The Sentinel during the lead-up to Old Home Week, a series of events designed to welcome back past residents of Carlisle. Language used in that article was similar to what Parkinson wrote in her book.

Matthew March, the current education director at the Cumberland County Historical Society, leads schoolchildren on tours of the Old Graveyard as part of a lesson on local history.

When asked his thoughts, March said the Carlisle burial ground is similar to the London church in being the final resting place of many influential people. But there’s an important difference.

While many of the dead buried at the abbey are clustered together by profession, the dearly departed of Carlisle are often grouped into family plots delineated by cast iron fences.

Though much of his tour is focused on the legendary Molly Pitcher, there are many other people buried within the Old Graveyard who played a much greater role in history.

Judge for yourself

Judges are among the most notable individuals, March said. He cited as an example Hugh Henry Breckenridge, a Revolutionary War chaplain who left the ministry to become a lawyer and author.

Breckenridge traveled west where he established the Pittsburgh Gazette newspaper and started the school that eventually became the University of Pittsburgh, March said.

Not to be outdone was Frederick Watts, an agricultural reformer whose early influence and support helped to sustain the Farmers High School that eventually developed into Penn State University.

“Judge Watts had such a force of character and power of concentration that he was able to conduct a large practice, fill the office of president of the Cumberland Valley Railroad and be co-reporter on the state [judicial] reports,” Parkinson wrote. “The railroad he so successfully managed placed on its tracks the first sleeping car ever used.”

Then, there was James Hamilton, an Irish immigrant with British ideals of social rank.

“He required the sheriff and tipstaves to escort him from his residence to his office,” Parkinson wrote. “Finally, the sheriff rebelled and had himself relieved by legislation. Not only the sheriff objected but the geese on the public square who hissed as the procession passed. Their owners refused to destroy them feeling that until they found a goose that laid the golden eggs, the feathers were worth something.”

“At first, Judge Hamilton was very severe,” Parkinson wrote. “One morning on entering the courtroom he saw in large letters on the wall ‘More Leniency!’ Later, he became more kind and died beloved and respected by all.”

Sound off

Soldiers are also among the noteworthy, March said. By his count, 15 of the original members of the Society of the Cincinnati are buried in the Old Graveyard. The nation’s oldest patriotic organization, the society was formed by officers who served together in the Revolutionary War. Still in existence, its mission is to promote knowledge and appreciation of the achievement of American independence.

Chief among the soldiers are Gen. John Armstrong. Old Home Week in October 1924 included an event at the gravesite of Molly Pitcher where Henry Prather Fletcher, U.S. ambassador to Italy, delivered a patriotic speech.

“He [Armstrong] learned his soldiering in the bitter experience of Indian warfare,” Fletcher said. “We have seen him lead the expedition to Kittanning, 200 miles into the Alleghenies. He was severely wounded in the battle in which he destroyed the Indian stronghold, but three years later we find him again leading the advance Pennsylvania Division under Col. Bouquet in Gen. Forbes successful expedition against Fort Duquesne.

“When the struggle with the mother country [England] … came on he was one of the first to take arms in the patriot cause and served with distinction,” Fletcher said. “He was in 1776 a brigadier general and major general in 1777. He commanded the Pennsylvania Division at the Battle of Germantown.”

Armstrong was not alone. The Old Graveyard includes the tombstone of William Thompson, the first commissioned officer in the Continental Army.

“His command included the men of Cumberland, York and Lancaster counties,” Parkinson wrote. “They were the first company to reach Boston from west of the Hudson and therefore were objects of much attention. Quite a number of the members of his command are buried in this graveyard.”

Then there is Rev. John Steel, the first Army chaplain, known for his feisty attitude.

“He always went into the pulpit to fight either for body or for soul,” Parkinson wrote. “It is said, in the midst of service one day, word was brought of an Indian attack nearby. Pronouncing the benediction, he led his men; they pursued the Indians, rescued the prisoners, and returned for another service.”

The Rev. John Craighead was just as spirited in his support of the cause. Often, during his sermons, Craighead urged the faithful to join George Washington in the struggle for liberty.

“Upon one occasion every person save one had arisen and promised to go or send a representative,” Parkinson wrote. “This exception was an old woman, who rising to her feet, interrupted the enthusiasm by loudly calling ‘Stop! Mr. Craighead, I just want to tell you [if] you lose such a purty boy as I have, you won’t be so keen for fightin’. You’re always preachin’ to the boys about it, go and try it.”

Craighead did just that. Soon after being called out, he received a commission as an Army captain and fought with his men.

History lesson

Besides Watts and Breckinridge, there are other men buried in the Old Graveyard who made important contributions in the field of education.

Before his death in July 1851, Andrew Blair was the first president of the board of directors of the public schools of Carlisle. He assumed that role in 1836 when Carlisle became the first chartered school district in Pennsylvania. In her book, Parkinson quoted another school director who described Blair as kind, loveable and fatherly toward the schoolchildren in his charge.

“His face never wore a frown in the school room, and when he left, the calm of benediction seemed to descend on the reckless youngsters,” Parkinson wrote.

Of all the educators she profiled, the most quirky is James Ross, a Dickinson College professor and compiler of the first Latin grammar in America.

“Personally, he was a handsome man, with light hair and a florid complexion — genial on the street, but terrible in the classroom,” she wrote. “He carried a cat o’ nine tails attached by a ring to his little finger, and was so absent minded that he sometimes forgot to remove the implements of torture when he took his dinner. In addressing his students, he always spoke in Latin, and took no heed of their requests unless they addressed him in the same language.”

Better known and more enduring is Charles Nisbet, the first president of Dickinson College. The Sentinel had this to say in an article published on Oct. 18, 1924:

“There are some characters whose life and color death cannot extinguish. Dr. Nisbet lives on as long as Dickinson College grows and increases in size and value. … In all learning most accomplished, of reading, immense, memory faithful, in real acumen of wit, pleasantry and satire, by universal acknowledgment, truly astonishing.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.