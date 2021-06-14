Still steaming after 120 years: Williams Grove to celebrate Engine 643

Engine 643 Birthday Bash

The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association will be hosting a Birthday Bash this weekend to celebrate Engine 643, its 120-year-old steam locomotive.

The three-day event at 1 Steam Engine Hill, Monroe Township, kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. and continues into Sunday with activities that include a Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast.

The breakfast runs Sunday from 8 to 10 a.m. and includes pancakes and syrup, sausage links, juice, milk or coffee, while supplies last. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

Pre-registration is requested, but walk-ins are welcome. A registration form can be found on the association website at wghsea.org or on its Facebook page. The cost for breakfast is $10 per adult, $5 per child.

Below is a schedule of the three-day event:

Friday, June 18

4 p.m.: Event opens

5 to 9 p.m.: Cruise in, all vehicles free

6 p.m.: live music with Nathan Merovich

6 to 8 p.m.: Touch a Truck/Tractor/Train

Saturday, June 19

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft and vendor fair

1 p.m.: Entertainment by Matthew Dodd

5 p.m.: Golf cart parade

6 p.m.: Live music by Stonewood

Sunday, June 20

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Farmer’s Flea Market

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Father’s Day Pancake Breakfast

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Craft and vendor fair