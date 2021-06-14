Steam engine at Williams Grove turns 120 this year

Switch hitter

The year before the acquisition, Medlin attended a show at Williams Grove that got him interested in the association. He joined in 1962. Since then, Medlin has worked every job on the crew of Engine 643.

“We were cleaning it up and getting it ready for the move,” he said. “The steel mill had a lot of heavy stuff to move around. They had several locomotives in there, including some narrow-gauge engines, just three feet wide on a rail, for tight areas.”

Engine 643 was built by the Altoona shops of the Pennsylvania Railroad in June 1901. It was designed as a switcher, a small engine with a maximum speed of 30 mph and a water capacity of 2,500 gallons.

“This is not a road engine,” Medlin said. “The big locomotives, some of them had 25,000-gallon tanks so they could go the distance. This is a little switch engine meant for shuffling cars around in a freight yard or some passenger terminal. They put trains together or pulled trains apart.”

The history of Engine 643 from 1901 to 1917 is unknown to Medlin. He can only guess that the locomotive was used somewhere in Pennsylvania for the main function of its design. It was then sold to the steel mill to haul heavy loads around to different parts of the facility.