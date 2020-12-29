State awards $500,000 grant for restoration of Clark's Ferry Tavern in Perry County

The Historical Society of Perry County has been awarded a $500,000 grant for the restoration of Clark’s Ferry Tavern, one of the most historic structures in the county, according to state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) and state Rep. Perry Stambaugh (R-86).

Established in 1789, the tavern in Duncannon served travelers on an important westward route. The Historical Society and the Friends of Clark’s Ferry Tavern intend to rehabilitate the structure and create a welcome/community center inside of it.

The grant is from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which can be used for acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

“I am pleased to advocate for state funding for local initiatives that support cultural enrichment and economic development,” DiSanto said. “The Clark’s Ferry Tavern rehabilitation promises an economic stimulus to the Duncannon area and an additional community asset for festivals, markets and other outdoor events. I applaud the efforts of the many volunteers who have invested their time, energy and talents into advancing the project to this stage and wish them continued success.”

