State awards $500,000 grant for restoration of Clark's Ferry Tavern in Perry County

The Historical Society of Perry County has been awarded a $500,000 grant for the restoration of Clark’s Ferry Tavern, one of the most historic structures in the county, according to state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) and state Rep. Perry Stambaugh (R-86).
Established in 1789, the tavern in Duncannon served travelers on an important westward route. The Historical Society and the Friends of Clark’s Ferry Tavern intend to rehabilitate the structure and create a welcome/community center inside of it.
The grant is from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which can be used for acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
“I am pleased to advocate for state funding for local initiatives that support cultural enrichment and economic development,” DiSanto said. “The Clark’s Ferry Tavern rehabilitation promises an economic stimulus to the Duncannon area and an additional community asset for festivals, markets and other outdoor events. I applaud the efforts of the many volunteers who have invested their time, energy and talents into advancing the project to this stage and wish them continued success.”
In a joint press release, Stambaugh praised his predecessor in office, Rep. Mark Keller, for the advocacy he lent to the project. “The Historical Society has impressive plans for the tavern, which in its heyday saw more than a dozen wagons come through each day when crossing the Susquehanna River,” Stambaugh said. “It will be fantastic to see the tavern restored so that it can again be enjoyed by residents and visitors.”
The tavern was in danger of being demolished when it was purchased by the Borough of Duncannon in 2012, said Glenn Holliman, president of the Historical Society, which took ownership of the property in 2015.
“There’s a lot of work ahead,” Holliman said. We’re now undertaking the engineering and architectural plans for the tavern. Then we’re going to fundraise to try to match the $500,000 grant.”
