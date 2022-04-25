Special dedication ceremony planned for Shippensburg's Locust Grove Cemetery on Memorial Day

Memorial Day will take on special significance this year for the caretakers and supporters of the Locust Grove Cemetery in Shippensburg Borough.

The National Park Service recently named the burial ground on North Queen Street to the National Register of Historic Places reflecting two centuries of African-American history and culture in central Pennsylvania.

The Locust Grove Cemetery Committee is planning a formal dedication ceremony on May 30 in connection with its annual Memorial Day program.

“It’s a blessing to receive this honor,” committee member Nancy Hodge said in a recent news release. “Many people have cared for this cemetery through the years. We are grateful to everyone who has supported the cemetery and helped us to honor those buried there, especially our military veterans.”

Locust Grove includes the graves of 26 African American Civil War veterans, including John and James Shirk who served with the 54th and 55th Massachusetts regiments. Other veterans represent American conflicts from the Spanish American War through Vietnam.

The cemetery began as a slave burial ground in the late 18th century and then continued as the final rest for the community’s growing free Black population. Sometime before 1834, the local African American community established the first Black church in Shippensburg adjacent to the cemetery. The Richard Baker A.M.E. Church operated at the site until the early 20th century.

In the decades before and after the Civil War, Shippensburg’s African American community expanded rapidly as the town attracted both free Black families and recently freed slaves from the South. The cemetery grounds and markers provide a connection to the people who made their homes in Shippensburg along with the institutions they built to serve the area’s African American residents, the press release reads.

Locust Grove Cemetery was first determined eligible for the historic register in 2011 based on research conducted by Shippensburg University history professor Steven Burg and his students. In 2019, Burg and his students in the Applied History graduate program prepared a formal nomination and supporting documentation to have the site listed on the register.

The nomination was part of a broader collaboration that included the cemetery committee, the university, the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office and Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds – a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Pennsylvania’s African American cemeteries.

David Maher, a National Register reviewer at the preservation office, helped to shepherd the application through the nomination process, the press release reads. Maher was familiar with the cemetery because as an undergraduate at the university he spent most of the summer of 2006 at the cemetery with Burg researching its history and helping to repair and reset damaged tombstones.

“This has been a labor of love, working with my students and colleagues across the state and with the cemetery committee members to uncover the history and to help preserve this important place,” Burg said. “The Locust Grove Cemetery is one of the oldest African American cemeteries. It’s an amazing place to connect with over two centuries of Pennsylvania’s African American history. It took a lot of time and effort to get to this point, but hopefully our efforts will protect and preserve this site for future generations.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.