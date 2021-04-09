 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday event in Mount Holly Springs will honor those buried in the Cedar Street Cemetery
0 comments
alert top story
Mount Holly Springs

Saturday event in Mount Holly Springs will honor those buried in the Cedar Street Cemetery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Tabor Church

The cemetery adjoining the Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs.

 Photo courtesy of the Cumberland County Historical Society

An outdoor event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10 to place markers on the unmarked graves of the Cedar Street Cemetery in Mount Holly Springs.

The public is welcome to attend the event hosted by the Mt. Tabor Preservation Project and Dickinson College’s Department of Environmental Sciences. Organizers are asking those planning to attend to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The event is the culmination of two years of research on the site to identify unmarked burials and to honor those buried in the hallowed ground, said Lindsay Houpt-Varner, a board member of the Mt. Tabor Preservation Project.

Mount Tabor Preservation Project adds dedicated address in Mount Holly Springs, several grants

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Tabor church in Mount Holly Springs listed on National Register of Historic Places

Dickinson College professor Jorden Hayes will be on site to discuss her classes work and to give demonstrations of the ground-penetrating radar equipment that was used to locate potential burial sites.

Volunteers from the Mt. Tabor Preservation Project will then place flags on the unmarked graves. These flags will later be replaced by solar lights to add a visual reminder of the 50-plus people buried in the cemetery.

The Cedar Street Cemetery is closely tied to the former Mt. Tabor AME Zion Church and to an African-American community that once thrived in Mount Holly Springs, Houpt-Varner said. She added the cemetery served as the segregated cemetery in the borough and is located on the same street as the church, which is currently undergoing preservation efforts.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News