Saturday event in Mount Holly Springs will honor those buried in the Cedar Street Cemetery

An outdoor event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10 to place markers on the unmarked graves of the Cedar Street Cemetery in Mount Holly Springs.

The public is welcome to attend the event hosted by the Mt. Tabor Preservation Project and Dickinson College’s Department of Environmental Sciences. Organizers are asking those planning to attend to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The event is the culmination of two years of research on the site to identify unmarked burials and to honor those buried in the hallowed ground, said Lindsay Houpt-Varner, a board member of the Mt. Tabor Preservation Project.

Dickinson College professor Jorden Hayes will be on site to discuss her classes work and to give demonstrations of the ground-penetrating radar equipment that was used to locate potential burial sites.

Volunteers from the Mt. Tabor Preservation Project will then place flags on the unmarked graves. These flags will later be replaced by solar lights to add a visual reminder of the 50-plus people buried in the cemetery.