Rupp House Civil War monument in Hampden Township may return but without Jenkins marker

A Civil War monument could return in some form to the historic Rupp House on Trindle Road in Hampden Township.
The Camp Curtin Historical Society is working with property owner Jim Bower on options that may include reinstalling the stone obelisk minus the bronze marker bearing the likeness of Confederate Brig. Gen. Albert Jenkins, society member and local historian Larry Keener-Farley said this week.
“They are working on it from their end,” said Bower, an insurance agent who purchased the Rupp House in 2014 to serve as his office. “They will come back with a suggestion.”
As property owner, Bower has the final say on whether a monument will return. He is seeking input from the Historical Society because the nonprofit organization paid for the original monument.
An option under consideration is to reinstall the obelisk with bronze plaques that list the Union and Confederate units that participated in nearby skirmishes at Sporting Hill and Oyster Point, Keener-Farley said. The Jenkins marker will be put on display at some inside location that has yet to be determined, he said.
Petitions drive removal
In late June, Bower had the obelisk and marker dismantled and placed into storage in response to a public outcry against having a monument to Jenkins, a Confederate cavalry commander whose force was tasked with probing Union defenses on the West Shore during the 1863 Confederate invasion of Pennsylvania.
"I decided it was the best solution," Bower said, referring to the outcry that took the form of two online petitions posted in June on change.org. Bower said he was concerned about the safety of his property given what he interpreted as threats written by some of the petition signers.
Protest rallies developed across the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground.
That then led to a nationwide movement to promote social justice and to address systemic racism. The fate of certain monuments has been the subject of debate.
In mid-June, Janet A. Mills of Philadelphia started a petition that called Jenkins a Confederate traitor. “We must remove any statue or monument that symbolizes and glorifies the sin of racism,” her petition reads. “The only purpose of the monument is to intimidate and influence the politics of current times.”
Aside from Mills, Cindy Agoncillo, a designer and pastor of Filipino descent who lives in southcentral Pennsylvania, also posted a petition. In it, she said the Camp Curtin Historical Society erected the obelisk in 2005 to honor Jenkins, his military career and his Confederate troops.
“We call for the immediate removal of this monument,” Agoncillo's petition reads. “The actions and values of the Confederacy should not be glorified, and Gen. Jenkins — a plantation slave-owner — should not be honored in Mechanicsburg. His monument is a contradiction to Hampden Township’s diversity resolution, which states that Hampden Township, 'does not condone expressions or actions that are insensitive, disrespectful, and/or demeaning of the diversity of all people.’”
Removal justified
Local historian Cooper Wingert said he believes Bower made the right decision to remove the Jenkins monument. A 2020 graduate of Dickinson College, Wingert has written books on the Underground Railroad in southcentral Pennsylvania and the Confederate advance on Harrisburg.
“I can understand the movement in the community and why it can be upsetting to people of color,” Wingert said. By conservative estimates, close to 100 Black men, women and children were deprived of their freedom by Jenkins and his men during the 1863 invasion.
Jenkins commanded 1,200 cavalrymen who led the Rebel drive up the Cumberland Valley, Wingert said. There were eyewitness accounts of men under Jenkins seizing free Black people and moving them through the Confederate lines to slavery in the South.
In one account involving an incident near Carlisle, a Black woman and her child took refuge in a spring house as Confederate cavalrymen watered their horses, Wingert said. There were reports throughout the invasion of Rebel soldiers trying to obtain information on known abolitionists in the region who offered assistance to Black people terrified of being captured, he said.
Context is key
Context is an important consideration in deciding whether a monument should be taken down, Keener-Farley said. A past president of the Historical Society, he is the former director of education at the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.
Keener-Farley said it is proper to erect monuments that help interpret the history of a battlefield or military campaign. As he sees it, the decision to remove the obelisk and marker at the Rupp House was motivated more by the need to protect the monument and the Rupp House than by a claim by petitioners that the monument glorifies the South and slavery.
“There are people who are attacking and destroying monuments and historical sites,” Keener-Farley said. “You just never know what might happen.” He said at least one signer called for the complete removal of the Rupp House because that person didn’t want anything associated with the Confederacy present at the site.
Keener-Farley questioned why that has to be the case. He said it would be impossible to teach Civil War history without an understanding of the Confederate side.
The Rupp House served as Jenkins' temporary headquarters. His mission was to determine if Harrisburg could be invaded and taken by 15,000 Confederate infantrymen who occupied Carlisle in late June 1863. Forces led by Jenkins came within a few miles of the Pennsylvania capital before being called back to fight in the Battle of Gettysburg.
On June 25, 2005, the Camp Curtin Historical Society dedicated two monuments associated with the role Cumberland County and the West Shore played in the Confederate invasion. One monument was the obelisk and bronze marker of Jenkins at his former headquarters. The other monument was to Union Maj. Gen. Darius Couch at the defensive earthworks of a fort in Lemoyne.
The goal of the twin dedications was to honor the history by giving balance to both sides in the conflict, Keener-Farley said. The initiative to erect the monuments was an outgrowth of a book the Historical Society published that outlined a walking tour of Civil War related sites in Harrisburg and a driving tour of sites in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
2020 vision
Local historian and society member Jim Schmick has been instrumental in the effort to build public awareness of local ties to the Civil War and the invasion. To him, the Rupp House monument was just a campaign marker erected at the former headquarters to explain the history to visitors.
All too often, those making the push to remove monuments are doing so without fully understanding why a monument was put up in the first place, Schmick said. “We look at it too much through 2020 eyes.”
For example, there were towns in the South that erected monuments not to intimidate local Black people but to honor the memory of a heavy loss of life among soldiers recruited from that community, Schmick said. Such motives were not always well-documented and any resident or descendant who knows the backstory has since died.
There is also the debate on whether to remove Confederate monuments from the Gettysburg National Military Park, Schmick said. The backstory there is many of those monuments were erected during milestone anniversary years as a way for states to memorialize their soldiers who died during the battle.
“Some of this could be researched by looking at the local historical society, but nobody wants to take the time to find out,” Schmick said. “It’s just easier to remove the monument.”
Wingert said the majority of Confederate monuments erected in the South were put up in the 1890s to 1910s. This was the height of the Jim Crow era when southern whites tried to reassert their power by passing legislation that limited the rights of Black men to vote.
Such monuments were not erected by community consensus but instead represented only a portion of the community, Wingert said. “They were put up as a statement to memorialize Confederates, not emancipators.”
Often, these monuments were set up in public squares and dedicated in ceremonies that featured speeches given by local members of the Ku Klux Klan, Keener-Farley said. “Some of it was clearly to intimidate local Blacks.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!