Restoration Success: Craighead House Committee celebrates its 10th anniversary

The floor was sagging. The roof was leaking. The porches were falling down.

Tom Benjey remembered the scene just over 10 years ago at the Craighead House at 318 E. Old York Road in South Middleton Township.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Well, it’s either now or never,’” he said. “The house was really at-risk.”

Benjey was invited to survey the conditions by Dr. David Masland, a lifelong friend of a family of naturalists, authors and scientists who once called the building a summer retreat.

“He wasn’t an easy person to say no to,” Benjey said of Masland. “We knew from the get-go, it was going to be expensive. But important things happened here, not just locally, but nationally and internationally.”

Committee forms

A decade ago, a group of local residents formed a nonprofit committee to restore the passion for nature that is the legacy of the Craighead family.

Dr. John Coyle remembers the day that he was recruited by Masland, his family doctor and a close friend of his father’s. “He told me ‘The Craighead House is falling down. … Do you want to help save it? I said ‘Sure, but where’s the Craighead House?’”

Coyle grew up in the area of Craighead. He hiked the woods. He paddled a canoe on the Yellow Breeches Creek. He even worked at the family lumber mill about three-quarters of a mile away. Coyle had often passed the house, never grasping its full significance. But that all changed the day of the informal meeting when Coyle saw how far the Craighead House had slipped into neglect.

“It was obvious that something needed to be done quickly,” Coyle said. “Historical preservation has always been an interest to me. It just seemed a natural fit.”

Years prior, Coyle was active in the grassroots effort to prevent Home Depot from building a big box store too close to the banks of the LeTort Creek.

“I had some experience with local community advocacy,” Coyle said.

In those early days, the core of what became the Craighead House Committee started their work by contacting local nonprofit organizations. But it was 2011 and the economy was still recovering from the Great Recession.

None of the local groups wanted to take on the restoration of a house built in 1886, Benjey said. Just then, someone on the committee suggested applying for tax-exempt 501c3 status.

Months passed before the paperwork was approved retroactive to June 12, 2012. The stage was set for a comeback and Coyle was elected president of the committee’s board of directors.

From the beginning, the goal was to not only stabilize and preserve the house, but to return it to how it looked in the 1930s when the Craighead children were the most active.

Back then, the building served as the summer retreat of twin brothers John and Frank Craighead Jr. along with their younger sister Jean Craighead George. Time spent at the house honed their skills, which helped to instill a love of nature, the environment and conservation.

“The house was on a dirt road with almost no traffic,” Benjey said. “The children had freedom to roam all over the countryside and do what they felt like. They were very curious. Their father [Frank Craighead Sr.] was the chief entomologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He taught them the scientific method. They may have been kids poking around and doing things, but they were doing it in scientific ways.”

The brothers became naturalists credited with saving the grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park and drafting language that became the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. They also popularized falconry in the U.S.

Their sister drew inspiration from the landscape and went on to write over 100 young adult books relating to nature. Her books include the Newberry Award winning book “Julie of the Wolves” and “Summer of the Falcon,” which documented what it was like to grow up in central Pennsylvania during the 1930s.

Passion of individuals

In the 10 years since the committee took ownership, the Craighead House has become a thriving nature and education center with talks and interactive programs for children and adults.

The sagging floors have been shored up and reinforced. The porches have been replaced. The building has a new roof. The exterior has been repainted. All its old window shutters have been restored or replaced.

In 2015, committee members launched an extensive effort to document, catalog and preserve the more than 250 paintings made on the kitchen walls of the Craighead House. Many of the artists included relatives, friends and neighbors of the Craighead family, but also guests from England and even India who were visiting the home.

Four years later, in August 2019, committee members hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of a project that included parking lot improvements, a handicapped accessible restroom and a brick pathway to the house entrance.

The hope then was the improved access would build public interest and participation in events held at the house. This could lead to greater name recognition that could make it easier for the committee to raise money needed to fund interior renovations.

“We got some grants for interior work right before COVID-19,” Benjey said. “That threw a monkey wrench. Architects were not allowed to go into the field for risk of losing their licenses. The project had to stand down for months.”

Eventually, interior work resumed. In the two years since the onset of the pandemic, units have been installed in the basement and attic to supply central heating and air-conditioning to the first and second floors, Benjey said.

The plan is to use one room downstairs as meeting space and the other room as a museum highlighting the history of the home and the Craighead family. The second floor is being developed into office space for a tenant that has an interest in conservation.

There is talk of converting the upstairs bedroom of Jean Craighead George into a museum exhibit in recognition of her career as a writer, which started when she was a teenager staying at the summer retreat.

“Without the committee, there is no house, in my opinion,” Benjey said. “This is a very desirable lot along the Yellow Breeches.”

To him, it was conceivable that someone could have purchased the house, removed its beautiful mill work, bulldoze the building and develop the site into a fishing camp. Instead, the Craighead House has been spared.

“It’s a testimony to the passion of individuals,” Coyle said. “If you have a vision and can tell it to other people, then other people will catch the dream. They will come to your location, hear the stories, see the paintings on the wall and it remains. You just tell them what it is and they have a natural interest.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.