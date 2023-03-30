Jim Bradley got onboard with railroading long before he toured the country on photography excursions.

A Cumberland County native, he grew up in Mount Zion in South Middleton Township near Carlisle Junction, a hub of railroad activity.

A selection of his images highlighting local transportation will be part of “Railroading in the Valley,” a featured exhibit of the Cumberland County Historical Society opening to the public April 15.

“It promises to be visually appealing, informative and nostalgic,” said Shawn Gladden, the society's executive director. “This exhibit will run until and December and span over six different galleries.”

The exhibit will include photos, artifacts and collectible memorabilia from the county's Historical Society's collection, the Jim Bradley Photo Collection, the Historical Society of East Pennsboro, Harris Tower, Shippensburg, the Mechanicsburg Museum Association and a few private collections. The exhibit will also feature working model railroad displays from the Cumberland Valley Model Railroad Association.

This is the latest Cumberland County Historical Society exhibit to feature the work of Bradley, who for 50 years photographed the people, places and events of central Pennsylvania. A 1953 graduate of Boiling Springs High School, Bradley enlisted in the Navy and was trained at its photography school. From 1958 to 1987, he worked for Allied Pix Service, a commercial studio that provided images to such news outlets as the Patriot-News.

As long-time historical society members, Jim and Mary Bradley hosted slide show presentations with Mary acting as narrator and Jim operating the projector. He often attended society exhibits and events, taking photos for the nonprofit organization. Mary Bradley died from cancer in 2009.

Following his death on Dec. 31, 2020, at age 84, the society became the sole heir of the Bradley estate that included approximately $400,000 along with three collections of archival material spanning decades of local, regional and state history. It is estimated that the Jim Bradley Photo Collection numbers over a million images preserved as prints, slides and negatives.

The society also received the writings of Mary Bradley, a reporter and columnist for the Patriot-News who touched on a variety of history topics. The couple also donated their books and other resources to the society.

About one-third of the Bradley photo collection focuses on the railroads of the Northeast, society photo curator Richard Tritt said. This amounts to hundreds of thousands of images. Other segments focused on railroads and rail activity in other parts of the U.S. and even other countries. Bradley even had maps detailing the routes.

“One reason why we’re not typical is the Carlisle Indian Industrial School,” Tritt said of the historic society and its holdings. “That was something that drew international attention to Carlisle and Cumberland County.”

The society receives requests for Indian School photos from researchers around the globe. A similar scenario could develop among enthusiasts of the Bradley collection, Tritt said in January 2022. “They know of him and his reputation. They’re chomping at the bit to come and see. It’s going to attract a new audience from all over the country. There’s a whole world out there of people interested in railroads.”

The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday with expanded hours starting in April of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic society, 21 N. Pitt St., in Carlisle.

The gift shop, History on High, will feature railroad-related gifts and books. It is located at 33 W. High St., Carlisle, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

A special train exhibit opening event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p. m. April 14. RSVP is available on the society's website at www.historicalsociety.com.

Photos: Cumberland County Historical Society film donation