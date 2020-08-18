Progress continues on effort to restore Mount Tabor Church

Progress continues in the community effort to preserve and restore the Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs.
Mount Holly Springs borough council last week approved a motion to open a separate account with Orrstown Bank to hold grant money and donations received on behalf of the Mount Tabor Preservation Project.
That enables the borough, as owner of the site, to oversee the disbursement of money while keeping its financial records “fine-tuned” for the annual municipal audit, Borough Manager Tom Day said.
Recently, the project was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Louis J. Appell Jr. Preservation Fund for Central Pennsylvania, said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director for the Cumberland County Historical Society. The society has been in the forefront of helping to organize the community effort.
The $10,000 grant will be put toward a $15,000 project to stabilize the church foundation, which has shifted over the years causing structural damage, Varner said. “The foundation has the highest priority. We don’t want to do anything else to the site until we have a stable foundation.”
The Preservation Project board of directors is in the process of hiring a contractor to do the foundation work, Varner said. The nonprofit organization is trying to hold fundraisers and to apply for other grants to offset the $5,000 local match that was needed to secure the Preservation Fund grant, she said.
“One thing we did during the COVID pandemic shutdown was to launch a Facebook page,” Varner said. “We are using it to engage and remind people about the project and the church.”
Supporters of Mount Tabor Church have developed videos highlighting the history of the African American Civil War veterans buried in the church cemetery. They have also conducted an online workshop on how to clean tombstones using the grave markers in that same burial ground as examples.
Mount Tabor Church traces its history back to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.
A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter who built the church on Cedar Avenue that became the hub of a local African American community. The congregation was active until 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work. The Mount Tabor Preservation Project counts as its membership former congregants and descendants of congregants.
In 2016, the church was identified as a significant preservation opportunity through the Heart & Soul Initiative that was administered through the Cumberland County Historical Society. Since then, volunteers have held clean-up days, put church contents in safe keeping and started to create awareness through bus groups and videos that have been distributed nationally.
