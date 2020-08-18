Progress continues on effort to restore Mount Tabor Church

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Progress continues in the community effort to preserve and restore the Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs.

Mount Holly Springs borough council last week approved a motion to open a separate account with Orrstown Bank to hold grant money and donations received on behalf of the Mount Tabor Preservation Project.

That enables the borough, as owner of the site, to oversee the disbursement of money while keeping its financial records “fine-tuned” for the annual municipal audit, Borough Manager Tom Day said.

Recently, the project was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Louis J. Appell Jr. Preservation Fund for Central Pennsylvania, said Lindsay Varner, community outreach director for the Cumberland County Historical Society. The society has been in the forefront of helping to organize the community effort.

The $10,000 grant will be put toward a $15,000 project to stabilize the church foundation, which has shifted over the years causing structural damage, Varner said. “The foundation has the highest priority. We don’t want to do anything else to the site until we have a stable foundation.”