Preservation Pennsylvania will honor local advocates of the Sheepford Road Bridge

Three years of advocacy will earn supporters of the Sheepford Road Bridge the People Saving Places Award from Preservation Pennsylvania during a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 14.

Members of the West Shore Historical Society (WSHS) and Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge will be recognized for their efforts in saving the bridge, which connects Cumberland and York counties over the Yellow Breeches Creek.

Their time and energy paid off when Cumberland and York counties applied to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for set side funding to restore the bridge. That funding was awarded in April.

A nonprofit, all-volunteer educational and historical organization, WSHS describes itself as being dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of the heritage, landmarks and artifacts that relate to the townships of Lower Allen, Hampden, Fairview and Silver Spring and the boroughs of Lemoyne and Wormleysburg. In March 2021, the Friends group merged with WSHS to act as a committee of the historical society.

"This is a tremendous affirmation of the incredible hard work done by so many people to save the historic Sheepford Road Bridge,” said Don Paul Shearer, WSHS president. “It’s exciting to know that the bridge will be restored and preserved and we appreciate Preservation Pennsylvania’s support of those efforts.”

Janice Lynx is both WSHS executive director and founder of the Friends group.

"Along the way, we received strong support from many organizations, government officials and agencies,” she said. “It’s rewarding to have our work recognized on the statewide level when there were so many other worthy projects that were considered for this award.”

WSHS has agreed to be the new owner of the bridge once the rehabilitation project is complete. In a news release issued last week, WSHS and the Friends group thanked those who helped to form the coalition in support of the bridge. They specifically mentioned Cumberland County commissioners, York County commissioners, State Sen. Mike Regan (R-31), State Rep. Dawn Keefer (R-92), State Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-88), Congressman Scott Perry, the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. and the Cumberland County Historical Society.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Awards ceremony will take place in West Chester.