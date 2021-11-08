Premiere screening of film about Carlisle Indian School scheduled for this month

The public is invited to attend the Nov. 18 premiere screening and community conversation around a film exploring the history of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School.

“Home From School: The Children of Carlisle” will be presented from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Carlisle Theatre, 40 W. High St., Carlisle.

The evening will begin with the screening followed by a panel discussion about the documentary moderated by Geoff O’Gara, the producer, writer and director of the film by Independent Lens/Caldera Productions.

The free event is sponsored by WITF, the Cumberland County Historical Society and Dickinson College. Registration is required through an Eventbrite link at https://www.historicalsociety.com/event/home-from-school-the-children-of-carlisle-film-premiere/. Face coverings are required inside the theater.

“Home From School” follows a delegation of Northern Arapaho tribal members who traveled from Wyoming to Carlisle in 2017 to retrieve the remains of three children who died at the Indian School in the 1880s. The film takes the audience on a journey into the history of Indian boarding schools and a quest to heal generational wounds.

“My hope is that viewers will want to travel with us and understand better the impact of the past on the present, the humanity in our subjects and the complex process of healing historic injuries,” O’Gara said.

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was established in 1879 by Richard Henry Pratt as the first federally funded off-reservation boarding school in the U.S.

Located at Carlisle Barracks, the school became the flagship model for a government-run boarding school system that attempted to assimilate Native American children into white culture.

Tens of thousands of boys and girls were removed from tribal lands and stripped of their languages, traditions and culture.

The public will be encouraged to ask questions of the panelists that include Carlisle Indian School historian and biographer Barb Landis and Darren Lone Fight, an assistant professor of American Studies at Dickinson College.

College archivist Jim Gerencser will also be on the panel to share his insight as co-director of the Carlisle Indian School Digital Resource Center. For years, teams of Dickinson College students have scanned documents housed at the National Archives into a searchable online platform for scholars, historians and Indian school descendants.

During the summer of 2017, the college developed a focus project on resources related to Indian School students buried in the Carlisle Barracks cemetery. Information from this project was instrumental in helping the Army pinpoint the remains of one of the Northern Arapaho children disinterred from the cemetery.

“I hope audience members can better understand the perspective of the Native American communities who were most thoroughly impacted by the whole boarding school movement,” Gerencser said. “How important it is for them to be able to have their own ceremonies and to have family members returned to their home community.”

Dickinson College and the Historical Society helped the documentary’s production team research the Carlisle Indian School and the three Northern Arapaho children reclaimed by the tribe.

“I’m very excited about this,” said Cara Curtis, archives and library director at the society. “I’m hopeful that a lot of community members come out and learn about this. This was not just the history of the past, but also current history. We see this happen every summer. This is what Native communities are processing and going through. It’s incredibly emotional at many different levels.”

Since 2017, the remains of 21 Indian School students have been disinterred and repatriated to their tribal homelands.

The broadcast premiere of “Home From School: The Children of Carlisle” will air on WITF-TV on at 9 p.m. Nov. 23. The event is supported by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory with additional support from the Second Presbyterian Church of Carlisle and an anonymous Historical Society board member.

