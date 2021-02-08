Plans in works to move Junkin House in Silver Spring Township this spring

“In a way, it carries on what occurred at the tavern in the 18th century,” Musser said. The tavern might have played a key role in the development of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Tavern owner James Bell was a Covenanter who worshipped with the Junkin family. There were even worship services that took place on the James Bell property, Musser said.

There is also a plan to landscape and plant gardens around the relocated Junkin House. A parking lot will be included in the early stages of the project along with fencing to divide the lot from the trucking company terminal.

Fundraising

So far, between grants and donations, the Preservation Society has raised about $135,000 of the estimated $500,000 it needs to complete the project, Hrzic said. This includes the contract price of $82,000 to move the house.

A capital campaign is underway to raise $50,000 by June 1. The nonprofit society also has merchandise for sale including ink drawings of the house along with replicas of the type of tokens worshipers used to gain access to the tent service and the first communion in the New World.