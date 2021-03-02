Plans are underway to move the Enola Miller House in April

Weather permitting, the historic Enola Miller House in East Pennsboro Township will be moved to a new location in Summerdale starting April 5.
The 180-year-old stone building on First Street, just off of Route 11/15 near the intersection with Water Street, stands on a 48-acre tract that is slated for residential and commercial development.
The property owner, First Street Associates, has agreed to move the house one-third of a mile up a hill from its current location to a new site at the corner of First and Miller streets, said Barbara Gertzen, a board member with the Historical Society of East Pennsboro.
Gertzen was among those who led a petition drive to save the house from demolition and to keep the building at its current location out of concern a move may damage the structure.
The 1841 home is the birthplace of Enola Miller, namesake of the town of Enola. The building was listed on the Cumberland County Register of Historic Places in spring 2018.
While concern exists, Gertzen and other advocates for preservation have a reason for cautious optimism. First Street Associates has hired Wolfe House & Building Movers of Bernville, Berks County, to do the work.
“They are well known along the East Coast,” Gertzen said. “They have incredible technology. If anyone can move this house without extensive damage, it would be Wolfe.”
The timing of the work depends on the weather and field conditions, township spokesman John Bruetsch said. The move may be delayed if the ground is too muddy.
Crews are preparing the house to be lifted from its foundation on April 1, Bruetsch said. This phase of the job involves shoring up its walls, removing the heating system from the basement, demolishing the three-car garage and excavating the ground around the house.
A temporary road, probably of stone, will be built this month to haul the building the week of April 5 to its new foundation to be built on a one-acre lot that has been donated by the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, Bruetsch said.
At first, the house and grounds will be deeded over to the township, Gertzen said. Eventually, the township will transfer ownership to the Historical Society, which will develop the house as its new headquarters, she said.
The current headquarters along Cherry Street in West Fairview is difficult for visitors to find. The society also is outgrowing that space.
“We hope to bring the house back to the way it looked in the past,” Gertzen said. Aside from serving as office and exhibit space, the house could become a visitors’ center and a living history reproduction of how Enola Miller lived.
First Street Associates will provide a parking lot to serve the new headquarters. In addition, the Historical Society plans to put up a pole building at the site to provide space for research, education programs and storage for artifacts.
The house was built by Henry Longsdorf, grandfather of Enola Miller. In 1887, Wesley Miller, Enola’s father, sold a portion of the family farm to the Northern Central Railroad for a nearby flag station. In return, he was granted naming rights to the station, which he named after his four-year-old daughter.
Kelby and Lisa Steele were the last owners and occupants of the house, Gertzen said. “They sold their small tract of land and the house to First Street Associates on July 6, 2007.”
That tract is part of a 48-acre development site located at the juncture of Route 11/15, Valley Road and First Street. An earlier proposal to construct warehouses was withdrawn following widespread public opposition.
The current plan is being developed by Metropolitan Builders of Wyomissing, Berks County. It proposes 260 apartment units in 13 three-story buildings, seven multisuite office buildings, a hotel, two restaurants, a bank and a gas station-convenience store.
While disappointed that the house will be moved, Gertzen sees it as a bittersweet victory because the building will be spared from demolition.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.