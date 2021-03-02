Plans are underway to move the Enola Miller House in April

The timing of the work depends on the weather and field conditions, township spokesman John Bruetsch said. The move may be delayed if the ground is too muddy.

Crews are preparing the house to be lifted from its foundation on April 1, Bruetsch said. This phase of the job involves shoring up its walls, removing the heating system from the basement, demolishing the three-car garage and excavating the ground around the house.

A temporary road, probably of stone, will be built this month to haul the building the week of April 5 to its new foundation to be built on a one-acre lot that has been donated by the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, Bruetsch said.

At first, the house and grounds will be deeded over to the township, Gertzen said. Eventually, the township will transfer ownership to the Historical Society, which will develop the house as its new headquarters, she said.

The current headquarters along Cherry Street in West Fairview is difficult for visitors to find. The society also is outgrowing that space.

“We hope to bring the house back to the way it looked in the past,” Gertzen said. Aside from serving as office and exhibit space, the house could become a visitors’ center and a living history reproduction of how Enola Miller lived.