Partnership will result in photo exhibit that documents West Shore historic sites

A partnership has been active in recent months to bring into focus historic sites in Cumberland County.

The West Shore Historical Society is working with the West Shore Photography Club to document bridges, houses, churches and other structures in Lemoyne, Wormleysburg boroughs and Hampden and Lower Allen townships.

“Our purpose is to bring public awareness to the history of our area,” said Janice Lynx, historical society executive director. “It’s letting people know that things right in their backyard are significant.”

Under the partnership, the society provided a list of sites to club members inviting them to take photos to showcase in an exhibit planned for March at the Mechanicsburg Art Center School and Galleries.

To provide context, society members hosted history talks at locations such as Peace Church, the Basehore Farm, Sheepford Road Bridge and the Rebecca Bitner House.

Club members have found that a lot of the historic sites have fallen into disrepair, Lynx said. The hope is having the photos on display may inspire renewed efforts at preservation, she said.

In the lead-up to the exhibit, participating club members will select two photos each to print, mount and frame before submitting their images to be put on display, club president Dennis Baker said.

An opening reception for the exhibit is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Art Center School and Galleries, 18 Artcraft Drive. For more information, visit www.theartcentralschoolandgalleries.com.

The photos selected will be a mix of color and black-and-white digital images of not just historic structures but anything in the vicinity that caught the eye of the photographer, Baker said. “We have trained ourselves to look at things carefully … to look for patterns and lines.

“The public can look at it from a photographic or historical standpoint and glean something from the exhibit,” he said. The partnership was a great opportunity for club members to get together and practice their craft, he said. The collaboration has also been an eye-opener.

“I’ve been here 36 years and there are places I’ve never been before that I didn’t realize had historical significance,” Baker said. “The photos will be available for the society to use in documenting the current state of the sites.”

The photography club meets online on Zoom most Mondays starting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature a mix of instructional programs, critique sessions and presentations by professional photographers.

The pandemic actually helped to boost participation by forcing the club to offer online programs that are accessible worldwide. There are now club members from as far away as Colorado and North Carolina logging on to hear presenters from as far away as Canada and New Zealand, Baker said.

For more information on the club, visit its website at https://wspc.photoclubservices.com/.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

