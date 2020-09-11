Pardon Our Murder: The 1864 shooting of a deserter becomes the subject of a media spin

It was said that blood flowed like a fountain from his still beating heart as Wilson T. Vanasdlen drifted away.
Three bounty hunters crowded around the dying man, heaping curses upon the Union Army deserter. It was Dec. 31, 1864, and Vanasdlen had been shot in the back just up the street from his home in Centerville, Penn Township.
In an Aug. 24, 1865, editorial, a writer for the American Volunteer, a Carlisle newspaper, willfully distorted the facts to stir emotions for political reasons. His name lost to history, the writer had stretched his bias to the point where he asked the reader to envision a demon from Hell visiting the crime scene and whispering to the trio:
“Hold brothers, you are going too far. The Prince of Darkness requires no such heartless wickedness as this. It is already satisfied with what you have done.”
There was some truth mixed in with the exaggeration. Witnesses at the trial testified that brothers Howard and Lewis Rupert had dragged Vanasdlen to his home while Henry Rupert brought up the wagon to load the body for the return trip to Carlisle.
The brothers denied their victim the comfort of a death bed. Instead, they laid Vanasdlen out on the kitchen floor. When his wife brought a pillow to put under his head, the brothers said no, there was no use, even as they insisted that she provide them with overshoes to put on their victim’s feet. Howard even told a bystander that Vanasdlen was like an ox and had to be shot. This cruelty and callousness played out in the sentencing of the brothers.
Hapless victim?
Politics were murder in 19th century Carlisle where cross-town rivals the Volunteer and the Herald used the pardon of the brothers as leverage to spin commentary to trash the opposition party.
Henry, Howard and Lewis Rupert were arrested and tried for murder in August 1865. A jury of five Democrats and seven Republicans found them guilty before Judge James Graham who then sentenced Lewis to six years at the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia.
Henry received a sentence of three years while Howard, the shooter, was to be hanged. But their punishments were never carried out. Instead, the day after they were sentenced, Gov. Andrew Curtin pardoned the Rupert brothers, setting in motion a volley of commentary between the Volunteer and the Herald.
The Volunteer had Democratic leanings and colored the whole affair as yet another scandal by a Republican governor who, it was alleged, favored cronyism over moral justice. Even before the trial, the newspaper portrayed Vanasdlen as a family man heartlessly gunned down by opportunists who plotted his death instead of capture just to collect a $30 bounty from the local provost marshal.
“The three brothers should have arrested him with all ease, but it was believed … they had wanted to kill him,” the Volunteer reported in a Jan. 5, 1865, news story covering the shooting.
With the headline, “A Cold-Blooded Murder,” the story said the brothers had followed Vanasdlen in a small wagon as the deserter walked down the street. After passing him, they stopped and jumped out of the wagon.
One brother came up to Vanasdlen and said, “You are my prisoner.” The deserter then pushed the brother aside and continued on his way. Howard Rupert then drew a revolver and fired a single bullet that caused Vanasdlen to stagger, throw up his arms and say, “Don’t shoot again. I am dying.” The brothers then carried the victim to his house where he died within minutes in the company of his wife and three children.
Heartless villain?
As the Republican newspaper in Carlisle, the Herald defended the governor’s pardon of the brothers as justified given their willingness to risk their lives to rid the community of a cowardly troublemaker. Like the Volunteer, the Herald formed its opinion early in the case. “Vanasdlen was notorious … as an old offender having deserted three times,” the Herald reported in a Jan. 6, 1865, story. “He was a desperate character and threatened the life of anyone attempting to arrest him.”
With the headline, “Shooting of a Deserter,” the Herald said Vanasdlen was shot in the act of drawing a pistol while trying to escape. A scuffle had taken place after a brother had grabbed the deserter by the collar. Vanasdlen got loose and was running away when Howard ordered him to stop. Just then Howard noticed that the deserter had moved his hand up to his breast pocket as if to draw a pistol.
It was reported that Howard fired his gun from a range of about 20 paces. The bullet struck Vanasdlen in the back about an inch from the spine before passing through the body and exiting out the right breast. The Herald reported that the brothers then helped the deserter home.
The preconceptions established in these early news stories carried over into the commentary exchanged by the newspapers following the pardon. The Aug. 24 editorial in the Volunteer not only asked the reader to picture a demon at the crime scene, it claimed that blood flowed like “a red fountain” from Vanasdlen when, in fact, the bleeding was internal. Highly critical of the governor, the editorial read in part:
“We have had occasion frequently to complain of the reckless manner the ‘one-man power’ has been exercised by that utterly reckless man Curtin. We have noticed for some years that the governor cares nothing for the rights of the people at large, but in the exercise of arbitrary power placed on his hands by the Constitution, he is governed entirely by political considerations. In nearly every instance where murder, theft, burglary or any other crimes had been convicted by men of his party — ‘loyal Republicans’ — he has granted pardons immediately after convictions.”
Absence of motive?
The Herald fired back on Aug. 25 with an editorial in defense of the governor. It read that Curtin took action in response to a petition signed by numerous Cumberland County residents prominent for “their wealth, respectability, intelligence and love of law and order.”
The Herald claimed that the Volunteer was motivated in its criticism of the pardon by a need to gain political capital. The Republican newspaper focused its attention on Vanasdlen and said the victim had deserted the army three times and managed to foil several attempts to capture him. Vanasdlen even fired a pistol at a fellow soldier, but the bullet passed harmlessly through the man’s coat.
“Emboldened by his success at defying military authorities, he commenced disregarding the obligations of civil law,” the Herald wrote of Vanasdlen. “He committed depredations of various kinds and was regarded by the community not only as a deserter, but as a bad, desperate, dangerous man.”
The Herald said requests were made almost daily to the provost marshal to have Vanasdlen arrested but he continued to evade justice until the Rupert brothers obtained the authority to attempt an arrest.
“The statement the Ruperts planned and concocted the killing … and merely used his desertion as a pretext … is wholly unsupported by the facts,” the Herald editorial reads. “There was an entire absence of any motive for the deed. He [Vanasdlen] knew he was living in defiance of the law of the land and in disregard of his sworn duty to his government. He had resisted successfully every attempt to capture him and had boastfully declared that he would never return to service. He had threatened the life of anyone who undertook to arrest him and had at least on one occasion done his utmost to make his threat good.”
'Bloodhounds of Zion'
Howard Rupert was aware of the threats made by Vanasdlen, the Herald reported. “He [Howard] is confronted with a man who is going around armed constantly and whose daily conduct shows … no more regard for the obligations of law or duty to society than … a wild beast. He knows from the actions of the deserter … that his own life depends entirely on the uncertainty of Vanasdlen’s aim and not on any reluctance of his to shoot down a man who attempts his arrest. After having arrested such a man, and the prisoner eluding his grasp by refusing to stop when ordered to, Howard fired the fatal shot."
While calling the shooting “an occurrence to be deplored,” the Herald argued Howard killed Vanasdlen “from a mistaken sense of authority in the case” and “from a reasonable fear that his life might be sacrificed at further effort at arrest.” The Herald believed that Howard had simply overstepped his bounds and thought it was his duty to arrest Vanasdlen dead or alive.
Six days later, the Volunteer called the Herald editorial “a palpable perversion of truth in nearly every line.” The Democratic newspaper took aim at the Cumberland County lawyers and ministers who signed the petition that was submitted to the governor:
“We care no more for members of the bar than for any other class of men, for sometimes they are as ready to defend a bad cause as a good one. But ministers of the Gospel ask for the pardon of the murderers! Formerly ministers did not meddle in murder trials nor did they preach doctrines of hate and vengeance among the people. We have a sincere respect for the clergy, but very little for those ‘bloodhounds of Zion’ who advocate hanging men and destroying men’s property who do not agree with them politically but who can palliate [downplay] a brutal murder, provided the fiend who committed the bloody deed and violated the law of God and man agrees with them in their political opinions.”
In the weeks that followed, both newspapers accused the other of biased coverage and slanted facts until the matter faded from the editorial pages and public memory.
