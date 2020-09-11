Pardon Our Murder: The 1864 shooting of a deserter becomes the subject of a media spin

'Bloodhounds of Zion'

Howard Rupert was aware of the threats made by Vanasdlen, the Herald reported. “He [Howard] is confronted with a man who is going around armed constantly and whose daily conduct shows … no more regard for the obligations of law or duty to society than … a wild beast. He knows from the actions of the deserter … that his own life depends entirely on the uncertainty of Vanasdlen’s aim and not on any reluctance of his to shoot down a man who attempts his arrest. After having arrested such a man, and the prisoner eluding his grasp by refusing to stop when ordered to, Howard fired the fatal shot."

While calling the shooting “an occurrence to be deplored,” the Herald argued Howard killed Vanasdlen “from a mistaken sense of authority in the case” and “from a reasonable fear that his life might be sacrificed at further effort at arrest.” The Herald believed that Howard had simply overstepped his bounds and thought it was his duty to arrest Vanasdlen dead or alive.

Six days later, the Volunteer called the Herald editorial “a palpable perversion of truth in nearly every line.” The Democratic newspaper took aim at the Cumberland County lawyers and ministers who signed the petition that was submitted to the governor: