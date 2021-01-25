Mount Tabor Preservation Project continues to gather momentum

It turns out 13 is a lucky number if you ask Carmen James.
For years, the Mount Tabor Church got by without a formal street address. Local residents only knew the building as the black church on Cedar Street in Mount Holly Springs.
In 2020, the spiritual hub of what was once a thriving African-American community obtained a new identity as “13 Cedar Street,” said James, a member of the Mount Tabor Preservation Project board of directors.
“Someone said, ‘Oh, that’s an unlucky number,’ but we remember it as the 13th Amendment [to the Constitution] which emancipated the slaves,” James said. “We thought it was just another sign we’re on the right track.”
This past year has seen a lot of progress in the grassroots, all-volunteer effort to raise money for the stabilization and eventual preservation of the historic church.
Most recently, the board received notification that the nonprofit Preservation Project will receive a $15,000 minigrant from the South Mountain Partnership. This is just the latest in a series of grants earmarked since last spring that brings the total available funds to $55,275.
In April, the Preservation Project received grants of $25,000 from the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission and $10,000 from the Louis J. Appell Jr. Preservation Fund for Central Pennsylvania. The commission grant can be used for planning and stabilization while the Appell grant can be used for construction and stabilization.
This was followed in June by a $775 grant from the Cumberland County Historical Society and in July by a $500 grant from Historic Harrisburg. In December, the Preservation Project received a $4,000 grant from Henry A. Jordan M.D. Preservation Excellence Fund which, like the Appell grant, is administered through the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
As for the South Mountain Partnership grant, about $10,000 will go toward the preservation of the building, and $5,000 will be used for interpretive signs to be posted at the church and its adjoining cemetery, James said. One goal is to bring tourists into Mount Holly Springs to learn about Mount Tabor Church and its once vibrant African American community she said. There are seven veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops buried in the cemetery.
Mount Holly Springs is part of the Civil War Trail in Pennsylvania, said Lindsay Varner, a volunteer with the Preservation Project. “What we would like to do is to connect further into that and be a site associated with the trail.”
Civil War enthusiasts are already aware of the grave of the Confederate soldier in Mount Holly Springs along with the connection the town had to the route the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia took through Pennsylvania during the 1863 invasion that culminated in the Battle of Gettysburg.
“The church just adds an extra layer to that history,” Varner said. The interpretative signs will detail the role the African American community played in the history of the South Mountain region, she said.
Mount Tabor Church traces its history to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.
A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter who built the church on Cedar Street. The congregation was active until 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work. The Preservation Project counts as its membership former congregants and descendants of congregants.
In 2016, the church was identified as a significant preservation opportunity through the Heart & Soul Initiative that was administered through the Cumberland County Historical Society. Since then, volunteers have held clean-up days, put church contents in safe keeping and started to create awareness through bus groups and videos that have been distributed nationally.
Last year, Mount Holly Springs borough took ownership of the church and opened a separate account with Orrstown Bank to hold grant money and donations on half of the Mount Tabor Preservation Project. Under this arrangement, the borough has the authority to disburse the money while keeping the financial records.
The borough is in negotiations with Mountain Power LLC, owner of the property adjoining the church, borough manager Tom Day said. The borough wants the company to deed off a portion of its land to serve not only as a buffer but as space to develop a parking lot and restrooms for visitors to the church site, he said.
A goal for 2021 is to further develop and refine the plan for the preservation of the church and its cemetery, Varner said. This will include a detailed engineering study and an analysis of the potential of the site.
“We plan this year on doing some structural stabilization that is permanent, not temporary fixes,” Varner said. “We’re going to be working from the foundation up ensuring the site is stable.”
COVID-19 is bound to play a factor in the ability of volunteers to work alongside contractors hired to do the stabilization and preservation work, Varner said. After the planning is finalized, the Preservation Project will put out a call for volunteers willing to donate their time, she said.
For more information or to make a donation, visit the Mount Tabor Preservation Project website at www.mttaborpreservation.com.
