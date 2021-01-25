Mount Tabor Preservation Project continues to gather momentum

This was followed in June by a $775 grant from the Cumberland County Historical Society and in July by a $500 grant from Historic Harrisburg. In December, the Preservation Project received a $4,000 grant from Henry A. Jordan M.D. Preservation Excellence Fund which, like the Appell grant, is administered through the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

As for the South Mountain Partnership grant, about $10,000 will go toward the preservation of the building, and $5,000 will be used for interpretive signs to be posted at the church and its adjoining cemetery, James said. One goal is to bring tourists into Mount Holly Springs to learn about Mount Tabor Church and its once vibrant African American community she said. There are seven veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops buried in the cemetery.

Mount Holly Springs is part of the Civil War Trail in Pennsylvania, said Lindsay Varner, a volunteer with the Preservation Project. “What we would like to do is to connect further into that and be a site associated with the trail.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Civil War enthusiasts are already aware of the grave of the Confederate soldier in Mount Holly Springs along with the connection the town had to the route the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia took through Pennsylvania during the 1863 invasion that culminated in the Battle of Gettysburg.