Mount Tabor Church to receive $275,000 in state funding

Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs will receive $275,000 in state funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The money will be used to help preserve the AME Zion church and cemetery on Cedar Street that was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The spiritual hub of a once thriving African American community, Mount Tabor Church traces its history to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.

A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter who built the church on Cedar Street in 1870. The congregation was active until 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work.

“I am excited to announce this funding for Mount Tabor Church,” said state Sen. Mike Regan, R-Cumberland County. “The church is a piece of history that will be restored for generations to come. The story of Parker represents the spirit of Cumberland County and our country.”

Carmen James is a former church congregant and president of the board of the Mount Tabor Preservation Project, the grassroots effort raising money for the stabilization and preservation of the historic church.