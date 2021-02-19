 Skip to main content
Mount Tabor church in Mount Holly Springs listed on National Register of Historic Places
Mount Tabor church in Mount Holly Springs listed on National Register of Historic Places

The Mount Tabor AME Zion Church and Cemetery has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a state historic preservation specialist announced in an email this afternoon.

“We received word this morning from our National Register reviewer at the National Park Service that the church and cemetery have been officially listed,” said David Maher, historic preservation specialist for the central region of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office.

“Congrats,” Maher wrote to supporters of the church preservation effort. “This is very exciting, and hopefully this national designation will help bolster your ongoing preservation efforts in Mount Holly Springs. I will be following up with official notification letters to you and local elected officials.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

