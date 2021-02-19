Mount Tabor church in Mount Holly Springs listed on National Register of Historic Places

The Mount Tabor AME Zion Church and Cemetery has been officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a state historic preservation specialist announced in an email this afternoon.

“We received word this morning from our National Register reviewer at the National Park Service that the church and cemetery have been officially listed,” said David Maher, historic preservation specialist for the central region of the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office.

“Congrats,” Maher wrote to supporters of the church preservation effort. “This is very exciting, and hopefully this national designation will help bolster your ongoing preservation efforts in Mount Holly Springs. I will be following up with official notification letters to you and local elected officials.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.