Mount Holly Springs council releases Mount Tabor Church rehabilitation project specifications for bid

People were skeptical when Julia Chain first walked into the sanctuary of the Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs.

Time and neglect had taken a toll on what was once the spiritual hub of a thriving African-American community. On the surface, the ramshackle church seemed to be teetering on the brink beyond hope of salvation.

“There was conversation over whether it was even possible,” said Chain, a volunteer with the Mount Tabor Preservation Project. “There was a lot of doubt, even among people who love this building, as to whether this could happen.”

Today, the grassroots effort has cause for celebration. The borough council agreed Monday to seek bids to rehabilitate the Cedar Street building into its past role as flexible space.

“I’m just glad the members of the Mount Tabor board have reached their goal at this point,” said Tom Day, borough manager. “It has been a lot of work.”

The plan is for the council to open bids at its April 11 meeting before turning over the proposals for review by the project architect and board of directors, council president James Collins II said. A contract could be awarded at the April 28 council meeting, he said.

The contractor could then start work on the first of a two-phase project to develop the church and its nearby cemetery into an historic site to educate the public and draw in tourism.

This latest milestone is far removed from the early days when the very survival of the Mount Tabor Church was in doubt. The appearance and condition of the structure had supporters worried.

“We didn’t think we would be able to keep the building,” said Carmen James, a former congregant and current project board president. “We thought the building would come down and that all we could keep is the foundation.”

In 2020, the borough assumed ownership of the church, clearing away the major obstacle to preservation efforts. Last July, the council hired SBA Architects of Sunbury, Northumberland County, to do architectural design and engineering work on the rehabilitation project.

Architect Ted Strosser worked with a structural engineer to evaluate the church's condition and to prepare a recommendation on how to restore it to a usable condition.

The evaluation came back with the promising news that the foundation is in better shape than what was previously believed, said Charles Stodter, a project volunteer.

“There was more tilt on the walls than on the foundation or the floor itself," he said. "It is easier to tilt a wall back than it is to right a foundation. It will require repair, but it’s not beyond repair.”

“It was a really hopeful outcome,” Chain said. “The architect and engineer believe the church is very fixable. Phase one is the rehabilitation of the structure following National Park standards for maintaining the historical integrity of the building. We’re also going to modernize it in some ways by adding capacity for electricity, an HVAC system and an ADA [handicapped] accessible ramp and doorway.

“One thing we love about this building is it isn’t fancy,” Chain said of its rustic exterior. “We’re going to try to keep it looking the way that it did. We’re planning to use as much of the [original] wood as we can.”

If the council awards a contract in April, rehabilitation work could begin in May, Stodter said. Construction could take six to nine months depending on the availability of manpower and materials.

Already, the project board of directors has compiled a list of volunteer tradesmen and laborers along with potential sources of donated materials, James said. “As we go along and have a need, we have been blessed with people who say, ‘I have this skill, I would like to help.’” The list includes specialists who restore period windows and oil lamps.

“We are looking forward to bringing the community into this project,” Chain said. “We’re hoping that the contractor that we select would be interested in volunteer days. This has been a community building its entire life. We want to make sure that the rehabilitation phase includes everyone.”

The Mount Tabor Church traces its history to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.

A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter who built the church on Cedar Avenue. The congregation was active until about 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work.

“The foundation speaks for itself,” James said, referring to the workmanship of Parker. “This project opens the door for people to come in and hear the history. We want people to come into Holly. It’s a great place full of history.”

In the past, the Mount Tabor Church was most successful as a multipurpose building and community center, James said. Growing up as a congregant, she remembers lectures, church services and Bible studies.

In the future, James said she would like to see the church function as a meeting place for civic organizations and borough government. There has also been talk of using the building as a venue for weddings and baby showers. For years, the Cumberland County Historical Society has hosted field trips by elementary school students to both the church and its cemetery.

The designs provided by SBA Architects include a parking lot, a restroom facility and a U-shaped driveway as phase two site improvements. While much of the parking lot will take the form of pavers or gravel, the driveway and a handicapped parking space will be asphalt, Stodter said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.