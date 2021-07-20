Mount Holly council hires firm to design and engineer Mount Tabor restoration project

Strosser Baer had the lower of the two bids received for the design and engineering phase of the project, James said. However, cost was not the only factor that encouraged volunteers to recommend the council award the $34,000 contract.

“It seems that they care,” James said of the Sunbury firm. “They came out a year ago to look at the building because they had heard about it. They followed up and stayed in touch with us. They liked the project. It was more than just a job.”

The groundwork from the design and engineering phase will develop into bid specifications to distribute to contractors interested in the construction phase of the restoration project, Borough Manager Thomas Day said. He added that since the borough owns the church and its cemetery, it will be up to council members to review and award any future contractor bids.

The borough in early 2020 assumed ownership of the church. Prior to that, the main obstacle to preservation efforts has been a lack of definitive ownership.

History

Mount Tabor Church traces its history back to Elias Parker, a former slave who moved from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War.