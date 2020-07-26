Monument Movement: Rupp House Civil War monument in Hampden Township may return but without Jenkins marker

On June 25, 2005, the Camp Curtin Historical Society dedicated two monuments associated with the role Cumberland County and the West Shore played in the Confederate invasion. One monument was the obelisk and bronze marker of Jenkins at his former headquarters. The other monument was to Union Maj. Gen. Darius Couch at the defensive earthworks of a fort in Lemoyne.

The goal of the twin dedications was to honor the history by giving balance to both sides in the conflict, Keener-Farley said. The initiative to erect the monuments was an outgrowth of a book the Historical Society published that outlined a walking tour of Civil War related sites in Harrisburg and a driving tour of sites in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

2020 vision

Local historian and society member Jim Schmick has been instrumental in the effort to build public awareness of local ties to the Civil War and the invasion. To him, the Rupp House monument was just a campaign marker erected at the former headquarters to explain the history to visitors.

All too often, those making the push to remove monuments are doing so without fully understanding why a monument was put up in the first place, Schmick said. “We look at it too much through 2020 eyes.”