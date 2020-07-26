Monument Movement: Push to remove Confederate statues stalls in rural America

“I think that it has to come up again. It’s not a matter of ‘if.’ It has to come up again, and the reason I say that is that there is no way that we can sit around and be on the wrong side of history,” he said.

At least 63 Confederate statues, monuments or markers have been removed from public land across the country since Floyd’s death on May 25, making 2020 one of the busiest years yet for removals, according to an Associated Press tally. Most were removed by government officials, though protesters have toppled some.

All but eight have come down in cities or metropolitan areas larger than 50,000 people. Most of the areas lean politically left, with 41 of the monuments removed in counties or equivalent areas that voted Democratic in the 2016 presidential election.

AP’s exclusive tally verified removals through government announcements, AP news coverage and other sources, then analyzed them based on census data and voting patterns.

Still, in a sign that the removal movement might be spreading, local governments in several less populous areas of Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina have recently approved removals but not yet taken down the monuments.