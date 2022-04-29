Mechanicsburg murderer a century ago tried to make his wife's death look like accident

Tears welled up in the eyes of the condemned man as he sat pale and dejected in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse on the Square.

Howard Henninger had just been sentenced to 15 to 20 years of solitary confinement and hard labor at the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia.

“You have pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree, one of the most serious crimes in the commonwealth,” Judge Edward Biddle said from the bench. “The sentence must be a severe one in view of the gravity of the offense.”

It was April 27, 1922, and The Sentinel was reporting the final disposition of a homicide case that had some unusual twists and turns.

Just two days later, on April 29, news surfaced that the prosecution had secretly exhumed the body of Irene Henninger three weeks before the sentencing of her husband and after the court had denied a defense motion to have her remains removed from the grave and examined.

“It is said that it was done at daybreak and that the cemetery was carefully guarded while the work was in progress,” the newspaper reported. “A postmortem was held at an undertaking establishment.” Yet, despite this revelation, there were no follow-up stories reported in The Sentinel in the century since the crime.

Feeling the strain

On April 27, defense attorney John D. Faller asked the court for leniency, saying his client was only 25 years old with a young son he wanted to raise. Besides, the guilty plea saved the county time and thousands of dollars.

Former District Attorney William Kramer, acting as special counsel, argued that a substantial sentence needed to be pronounced on Henninger to send a message that commands the public to be law-abiding. Kramer was convinced a jury would have found the defendant guilty of second degree murder.

By then, Henninger had been an inmate in the Cumberland County Jail for almost a year. He had tried to get away with murder and make it look like an accident. The Sentinel was vivid in its description of a June 21, 1921, interview between an unidentified journalist and the accused killer. It was not unusual for newspapers back then to run stories without bylines.

“He was lying on a cot in his cell, but when spoken to arose, sat on the couch, lighted a cigarette and complained of a headache,” the story reads.

“Well, Henninger, I guess you’re glad the strain is over?” the reporter asked. “You tell ‘em,” Henninger said in response.

The reporter pressed for comment on the charges, but Henninger refused to offer details on the murder. Instead, he talked about his family.

“He first met his wife in Harrisburg and they were married about five years ago,” the story reads. “Two years ago, they went to Mechanicsburg to live. Their little son was four years old on the 6th of June.”

Henninger said he and his wife had not gotten along since their wedding. Their stormy relationship was made worse by suspicions of infidelity. Raymond Lewis — the man with whom Irene may have been intimate — was locked away in a different jail cell on a charge of forgery.

Described as a youth of good appearance, Henninger had “a wealth of black hair.” He was tall, but not stoutly built, with dark eyes.

“I don’t care to talk about it,” he said, regarding the murder. “I would like to go in the jail office. I want an attorney.”

Suspicions

For an alibi, Henninger said he had visited Harrisburg the afternoon of Feb. 12, 1921, only to return to his home on East Simpson Street around 8 p.m. when he found his wife dead on the basement floor with clothing from an overturned laundry basket scattered nearby.

Publicly, Coroner J.H. Deardorff announced the cause of death as a broken neck from a fall downstairs, but the neighbors were convinced it was foul play. They knew that the couple had quarreled often. Eventually, the rumors came to the attention of District Attorney Merrill Hummel.

On June 22, two days after Henninger was arrested, The Sentinel published a story about a conspiracy involving Deardorff and Police Chief Edward Cocklin. During the investigation, the coroner discovered something suspicious prompting an agreement with the chief “to keep their mouths shut, but their eyes and ears open.”

“The decision ... proved to be a wise one,” the newspaper reported. “On going to the home of Mr. Walker, father of the dead woman, the day after the body was found, Chief Cocklin picked up the child and said ‘Did you kiss mamma before leaving home?’ and received this reply, ‘No, mamma dead.’”

That poked a hole in the alibi that the accident had taken place while the father and son were in Dauphin County. Other information led police to question Percy Myers, a 16-year-old boy who lived with the family and worked with Howard at the Mechanicsburg silk mill.

“Will I get into any trouble if I told the truth about the matter?” the teenager asked. After being reassured by investigators, Myers told a story of spousal abuse, as claimed by Howard Henninger.

Myers’ account

On several occasions, the husband told Myers that he had been tempted to desert his wife and that she had assaulted him by shooting him in the leg and by cutting him with a knife. Myers provided detail as a witness to the murder.

On Sunday morning, Feb. 12, Howard found a letter addressed to Irene from Raymond Lewis. Infuriated, he stormed into the bedroom where he woke Irene and flashed the letter in her face. Myers heard the noise and decided to investigate only to end up holding the child while Howard beat Irene senseless with a club.

Henninger then removed her night gown and tied it around her face, leaving his wife to smother to death, The Sentinel reported. “[He] then washed the body, dressed it in a wrapper and dragged it down stairs into the cellar, leaving it lying at the foot of the steps.

“Then he gathered together some soiled clothes, placed them in a clothes basket, carried them down into the cellar and scattered them about the dead body of his wife ... making it appear that she had died from a fall down the cellar steps while carrying the basket of clothes.”

At 5 p.m. Feb. 12, Henninger pulled down all the shades in the house and went by trolley car to Harrisburg to back up his alibi. The testimony of Myers was pivotal. Four months later, police arrested Howard who confessed to other details.

“Henninger denies that he tied his wife’s night gown over her face, but says that he held his hand over her mouth,” The Sentinel reported. “After she was dead he washed up all of the blood-stained clothing, the walls and the floors and burned the club with which he killed his wife. Before leaving the house, he prepared a meal for his little son and the Myers boy.”

His wife buried, Henninger began to worry that his scheme could be exposed. This led him to booze and to seek bad company. It was reported he had threatened Myers to divulge no secrets.

Following his arrest, The Sentinel reported that Henninger “is glad that the terrible strain under which he had been living is over, now that the facts are known,.”

In early March 1922, defense attorneys asked the court to allow the body to be exhumed and examined to determine the exact cause of death.

“He [Faller] characterized the coroner’s findings as confusive, garbled and contradictory,” The Sentinel reported. “More over, two reports were filed or alleged to have been filed, a most unusual occurrence. There was no inquest and no post-mortem.”

The court ultimately rejected the defense motion and Henninger entered his plea in April to murder in the second degree.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

