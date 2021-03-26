Local History: Charles Salyards was criminal long before 1893 murder of Carlisle policeman George Martin

Turning his eyes to heaven, Charles Salyards called on the almighty to be a witness for the defense.
“Thou knowest, O God, that I am innocent,” the known felon said during his closing statement. “I pray thee, therefore, direct the minds of this jury, that justice may be done.”
Acting as his own attorney, Salyards went a step further. He asked God to smite him, right there in the Chambersburg courtroom, if he was indeed a liar as the prosecution argued.
There was no divine intervention that day in early December 1879. Six weeks prior, in late October, Salyards was arrested in Carlisle on a charge he burglarized a store at the Williamson’s station on the South Penn Railroad in Franklin County.
Just over 14 years later, on March 1, 1894, Salyards declared himself “Innocent!” right after the noose was placed around his neck and right before the trap door was triggered. He was executed at the Old Jail in downtown Carlisle for the April 8, 1893, murder of George Martin, the only borough police officer to be killed in the line of duty.
During the murder trial, the prosecution tried to prove Martin was pursuing Salyards the night of the shooting and that the defendant had lured Martin down a dark lane that passed along the east wall of the Old Graveyard — what is today South Bedford Street in Carlisle. The theory was that Salyards had threatened the life of Martin and drew the officer out of town and away from witnesses.
Martin had cause for suspicion. Days before his murder, Carlisle police received a telegram from Chambersburg urging them to be alert for a middle-aged man with a long beard and glasses and dressed in dark clothes. Salyards had a reputation as a career criminal who spent years in county jails throughout central Pennsylvania and in the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia. Prior to the shooting, Salyards was suspected in several burglaries in downtown Carlisle.
Hagerman's two cents
On Oct. 24, 1879, The Valley Sentinel reported that the store in Williamson was broken into and robbed of $425 in bank notes and silver. The owner, a Mr. Hagerman, was in the store until midnight on Oct. 18. He went to bed in an upstairs room and slept soundly while someone removed the basement door, went up the steps and entered the store. The theft was not discovered until the next morning.
The morning of Oct. 20, Salyards boarded a train in Chambersburg bound for Harrisburg. During the trip east, he paid his fare to Charlie Bitner, a conductor with the Cumberland Valley Railroad. The money used to pay the fare included a two-cent piece with a piece of paper pasted on it. Rather than press on to Harrisburg, Salyards disembarked and stayed in Carlisle where he was arrested on Monday evening by a Chambersburg police officer who was investigating the case.
The two-cent piece was the clue that connected Salyards to the burglary at the Williamson store. Hagerman was able to identify the coin by the piece of paper. But it was not the only revelation reported by a Carlisle newspaper.
A reporter with the Weekly Herald was in Chambersburg covering the December 1879 trial. It was that journalist who described the scene with Salyards making an appeal to God. That reporter also said a sheriff from Clinton County, Ohio, was in the courtroom audience to take Salyards into custody in the event of an acquittal.
The Herald reported that Salyards had escaped from the Clinton County jail in 1872 while awaiting trial on the charge of robbing an Ohio woman of $1,000 in gold and silver. “It seems that the jail bird, at the time of committing that robbery, was a traveling Bible agent,” the story reads.
End of a rope
On Dec. 9, 1874, Salyards was involved in an escape attempt from the Franklin County jail. The Public Weekly Opinion reported that the thief had made a wooden key to unlock his cell door. Once outside, he freed an inmate named Samuel Rohrer who was in jail awaiting trial for burning a stack of grain. What followed was an amusing quirk of fate.
“With the aid of a blanket and other material, torn in strips, Rohrer reached the top of the northern prison wall,” the Weekly Opinion reported. “It was his intention to draw Salyards up, but before half the distance to the top had been reached, the rope broke dropping Salyards to the ground inside [the jail compound]. Being suddenly released of his weight, Rohrer toppled from the top of the wall upon a coal heap on the outside.” Rohrer used the opportunity to disappear into the night leaving Salyards to his fate.
In 1877, Salyards was convicted in Chambersburg of horse stealing. After serving time in the penitentiary, he returned to Franklin County as a “changed and reformed man who intended to atone for past misdeeds by living a godly, righteous and sober life,” the Weekly Herald reported, quoting a statement made by Salyards.
Salyards dropped from public attention until late 1879 when he reemerged as an amusement manager who traveled the countryside giving illustrated lectures and magic lantern shows, the Herald reported. “He gave several exhibitions in Mercersburg, Franklin County, and in several adjacent villages.”
During that period, several stores and a warehouse were broken into and robbed. There were also reports from local farmers of theft of property. Salyards emerged as a suspect. He ended up serving two years in prison for the Williamson store burglary.
Morphine addict?
In early May 1882, Salyards turned up in Washington, D.C., where he was arrested for trying to sell a horse that he had stolen from a Greencastle man. On Sept. 13, 1882, the Valley Spirit in Chambersburg reported that Salyards had pled guilty and was sentenced to four more years in the state penitentiary.
The next press reports have Salyards being arrested in Harrisburg in early June 1886. He was charged with stealing a harness from W.H. Brenneman on East Market Street. At the mayor’s office, a Mr. Crawshaw recognized Salyards as the man who sold him 27 volumes of Sunday School books that had been stolen from the Methodist Episcopal Church library on Vine Street.
While in custody, Salyards threatened to commit suicide prompting the authorities to search his jail cell. They found a bottle that contained a mixture that resembled strychnine. They also found a letter that Salyards wrote to Brenneman that was part guilt trip, part plea for mercy. It read as follows:
“I will be cold in death when you get this. I want to say to you my last words. I am not guilty, and do think that you ought to have more confidence in me. … I do not wish you to feel grieved over your part in thus causing my death for, as I told you, death is a thousand times preferable to confinement. …”
The next mention of Salyards was on Nov. 23, 1887, when the Carlisle Weekly Herald reported that a suspicious looking man was seen loitering on the streets of town. He was described as tall, well-dressed, wearing eyeglasses, a full beard, and a slouch hat. At the time of his arrest, Salyards was registered at the Pennsylvania House under the false name of E. Ranken.
There were newspaper reports in early April 1888 that Salyards may have robbed the West End Boat Club house in Harrisburg. On July 28, 1888, the Herald published a story about Salyards being accused of robbing the home of Rebecca Furman in Mount Holly Springs. In that article, there was a clue that may explain why Salyards kept resorting to larceny:
“He [Salyards] does not drink, neither is he profane, but is addicted to the morphia habit consuming about a dram each week. Stealing seems to be a disease with him and he has made many endeavors to reform but can’t help taking what belongs to others.”
“Morphia” is an old-fashioned term for morphine. The word “habit” suggests an addiction. The July 1888 article was the only reference to drug use. The case involving Furman went to trial and Salyards was found not guilty.
