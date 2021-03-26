Local History: Charles Salyards was criminal long before 1893 murder of Carlisle policeman George Martin

While in custody, Salyards threatened to commit suicide prompting the authorities to search his jail cell. They found a bottle that contained a mixture that resembled strychnine. They also found a letter that Salyards wrote to Brenneman that was part guilt trip, part plea for mercy. It read as follows:

“I will be cold in death when you get this. I want to say to you my last words. I am not guilty, and do think that you ought to have more confidence in me. … I do not wish you to feel grieved over your part in thus causing my death for, as I told you, death is a thousand times preferable to confinement. …”

The next mention of Salyards was on Nov. 23, 1887, when the Carlisle Weekly Herald reported that a suspicious looking man was seen loitering on the streets of town. He was described as tall, well-dressed, wearing eyeglasses, a full beard, and a slouch hat. At the time of his arrest, Salyards was registered at the Pennsylvania House under the false name of E. Ranken.

There were newspaper reports in early April 1888 that Salyards may have robbed the West End Boat Club house in Harrisburg. On July 28, 1888, the Herald published a story about Salyards being accused of robbing the home of Rebecca Furman in Mount Holly Springs. In that article, there was a clue that may explain why Salyards kept resorting to larceny: