With its foundation crumbling more with every passing day, a local community group seeks to preserve and renovate Barnitz Mill.

The mill, which was first recorded to exist in 1768, is at Stuart Park near Mount Holly Springs in Dickinson Township. The Barnitz family took control of the mill in 1844, producing copper and cloth (among other products) until its closure in 1957. Dickinson Township bought the mill in 1995 and funded a stabilization/restoration of the property in 1999. The mill is currently fenced in and closed to the public.

“It really is a landmark in our township,” said Elizabeth Grant, a Dickinson Township resident who is leading the group’s efforts. “It’s a place marker.”

The mill has issues with its foundation, leading the township to declare it as structurally unsafe. The area has been closed to the public since at least 2015.

“This is county history,” said Christine Musser, who was also a part of a group that attempted to save the now-demolished Bell Tavern. “If something happens to it, it’s lost.”

The group has existed since last year, although it has only been active for about a month, according to Grant.

In 1999, the mill was renovated with a new wood siding and metal roof. Since then, it has been untouched. Township records show discussions of further renovations back in 2012, but nothing was voted on or completed.

There are numerous ideas on how to use the structure. Some propose preserving it for historical reasons, while others suggest removing the barrier between the second and third floors of the structure and leasing it as commercial space or an event venue.

“As long as the structure is still standing,” said Grant, who works for the county as a planning specialist.

Township officials have also expressed a desire to keep the structure standing, although they have cited costs as a concern for any potential plan.

“The status quo is getting worse and worse and worse,” said Lorelei Coplen, the chairwoman of the Dickinson Township board of supervisors. “We’ve got to do something.”

Any renovation of the structure would cost upward of $600,000, according to David Smith of the Cumberland County Historical Society. An additional $100,000 would be required to assess the safety of the structure’s foundation. Demolishing the structure in its entirety would be the most cost-efficient option.

“It costs a lot of money, and it’s hard to spend that money when the roads still need repair,” Coplen said.

The 1999 renovation was funded by the G.B. Stuart Charitable Foundation. Renovation projects on other local mills have been funded by state and county grants.

“The time really is now,” Grant said. “A decision has to be made and a course of action has to be taken.”

The group, which emphasized the importance of working with the township, is seeking like-minded community members to aid its efforts. Those interested should contact savebarnitzmill@gmail.com for more information.

“I hope this is the first step to gain some traction in the community and attract private investment and reuse proposals to the site,” Grant said.