Local experts outline ways families can research veterans

There is no set way to discover the story behind the service of a veteran in your family tree.

“Each case is its own unique standalone investigation,” said Duane Miller, a technical information specialist with the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center outside Carlisle.

“It is bits and pieces you use to restructure from different sources,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s very successful. Other times, we get very little, but we always give our best effort.”

Every Veterans Day, thoughts turn to the past and present service of men and women in uniform. Yet, for many families, all that remains are photographs in a dusty old album or a stack of official looking papers.

But help is available at places like AHEC or the Cumberland County Historical Society. Both offer the public experts trained in research and a range of resources to build upon a sketchy start.

“What we do for people is to try and flesh out more information,” Miller said. “If they have some documents or evidence of service, we can help put it into historical context for them.”

Local sources

One key to success is to understand how information on a service member was recorded and where it could be stored. Methods and repositories change over time.

How records are kept can depend on what level of government was used to recruit or enlist the service member, said Cara Curtis, Historical Society archives and library director.

For example, the local historical society maintains a list of militia units and regiments formed in Cumberland County. The holdings include rosters of men who served with each unit.

“We also have the WPA project in the 1930s,” Curtis said, referring to the Works Progress Administration.

Introduced during the Great Depression, this program hired job seekers to perform public works projects throughout the country. One project in Cumberland County documented and mapped the grave sites of veterans buried in local cemeteries up until the mid-1930s.

“It’s not a perfect list by any stretch of the imagination,” Curtis said. “There are mistakes. There are people left out. There is a case where one guy is listed in three different cemeteries.

“We have letters and diaries from different wars,” she said. “We have regimental histories. It can be difficult with military records because they are housed at different places depending on the war.”

The society has ancestry.com so library patrons can have access to federal sources.

AHEC

A common misconception is that AHEC is the repository of the service records of soldiers, Miller said. Much of that false notion is based on confusion between what are personal records — diaries, letters, etc. — and what are official records kept by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Part of it is a question of timing. After a veteran is discharged, a certain period of years has to pass before the military can turn over a service record to the NARA for access to the public.

In 1973, the National Personnel Record Center in St. Louis caught on fire, Curtis said. It is estimated that 80% of the files were lost for soldiers discharged between Nov. 1, 1912, and Jan. 1, 1960, and that 75% of the files were lost for Air Force personnel discharged between Sept. 25, 1947, and Jan. 1, 1964.

Families affected by that timeline should follow through and submit a request anyway for a service record from the center, Miller said. “Give it a shot. Some files were damaged.”

The collection at AHEC includes individual unit histories and digests dating back to the Revolutionary War. “That could give them leads,” Miller said. “We ask family members for information on what they know. We approach it on a case-by-case basis.”

Since many Army units were organized under militias, state archives may be a good source of information along with the historical society of the community where the veteran or their family resided.

Challenges

“You will hit walls. Be prepared for that,” Curtis said. “That’s true of any kind of research. You may answer one of your questions. Then get three more.”

All too often, the usefulness of a source is only as good as the person who transcribed the original document. It is not unusual for something to be misread or misspelled because of handwriting issues. Curtis recommends using different spellings of the veteran’s name.

“Sometimes, it can be hard to figure out if you have the right person especially if you have a common name,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s about taking a break and getting back to it.”

“There are so many stories to be told for these veterans,” she said. “A lot of them are no longer around to speak for themselves so it is up to us to piece together some of their stories to remember them.”

Part of the challenge facing family members is the veteran may be unwilling to recount their stories of service. Curtis experienced that situation with her grandfather who, for whatever reason, didn’t want to talk about it.

This resistance should be met with understanding and empathy for what they have been through. Never force a veteran to discuss his service.

Ideally, if the veteran is alive and willing to talk, a family member should take down notes or record the stories of service for future generations.

