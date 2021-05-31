Local Eagle Scout project wins national title

A salute to World War II veterans, Adam got the idea for the memorial during an honors history class. He was one of only three in a classroom of 25 students to raise his hand when the teacher asked if anyone knew about the D-Day invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.

The scant response from classmates moved Adam to take the initiative to develop Liberation Pointe, which consists of two bronze statues enclosed within a marble pentagon. Each of the five sides represents a different D-Day invasion beach: Omaha and Utah where the Americans landed, Gold and Sword where the British landed and Juno where the Canadians landed.

Each side has an information marker with a map showing the beach location, a summary of what took place there, a list of the Allied and Axis units engaged and the eyewitness accounts of three veterans who survived the D-Day assault.

AHEC visitors can access the memorial by a walkway flanked on either side by information panels detailing the invasion and the special operations that helped make the landings a success.

“I’m just impressed that a young person wanted to do something to commemorate the sacrifices for our freedoms by that generation of Americans,” Gardner said. “It was just a wonderful thought.”