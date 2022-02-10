Living History: Carlisle woman, who worked for the Dutch Resistance in World War II, turns 100 on Saturday

It began with a menacing drone.

Hendrika Them and her kid sister Jacoba were in their second-floor room when they heard it. Their home sat in the flight path of enemy bombers heading for the center of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

“We heard the planes first,” Them said. “We heard the motors running. We went to look out the window and saw them come over.”

The date was May 14, 1940. Four days earlier, the military forces of Nazi Germany crossed the border into the Netherlands. Germany launched the air raid to force Rotterdam to surrender, but the results were so devastating that the Dutch government surrendered with its army mostly intact.

“They started to drop things over the city,” Them said. “Before you knew it, the whole city was on fire. People were jumping out of windows. People were stealing out of the stores.”

The bombs ignited a firestorm that destroyed a square mile of buildings and killed hundreds of civilians. That time, at least, the sisters were safe within the outskirts.

For Hendrika, whose maiden name is Barneveld, the raid on Rotterdam was among the first in a series of close calls that almost took her life. Not only did she survive serving in the resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe, she also battled back from three bouts with cancer and a recent run-in with COVID-19.

Today, she lives just outside Carlisle and is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday Saturday.

“Longevity runs in my family,” Them said. “My grandma was 103 when she passed away. My secret is every year, I put another year on it.”

Looking ahead to triple digits, her advice to young folks is to avoid over-eating. While genetics played a role, she couldn’t deny the persistence of luck.

“That’s what you need to get this old, right?” Them said. “What can I add? I’m still here.”

Occupied

Born and raised in Rotterdam, she said she was 18 when Germany invaded her homeland on its way to conquering France. In the wake of the blitzkrieg, the Dutch people faced curfews, random searches and forced labor in support of the Third Reich.

“You could not go anywhere without showing identification,” she said. “Soon after [the raid], we saw military walking the streets. They sent four-man patrols.”

She said no pedestrians were allowed in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Anyone caught roaming the streets was ordered to halt in place.

“If you don’t stop, they shoot,” Them said. “If they shoot you, if you were wounded, they leave you laying on the street until the next morning when people went to work. They saw somebody laying there. That was a lesson that you should obey.”

Through much of the war, blackout conditions existed to thwart Allied pilots who would use the lights from Rotterdam as a navigational aide on night raids into occupied Europe.

“It was dark outside,” Them said. “You walked everywhere in the pitch dark. The top part of the windows, we had painted them black, so you had total darkness at night.”

The only exception were the headlights Germans mounted on their vehicles.

“They told you where to go to work,” Them said. She said her first job during the occupation was doing piecework at a toy factory. She got paid to sew clothing for dolls that German soldiers gave to their children at Christmastime. She also helped assembly line workers cut out patterns for bodies and limbs and to fill each doll with enough stuffing to meet design protocols.

Later on, Them said she worked in a repair facility that patched up leather jackets that were used by German airmen. In each case, workers cut out and replaced a bullet-ridden section of garment left behind when the previous owner was either wounded or killed. That way, another airman could wear the jacket. There were many opportunities for a subtle form of sabotage.

“You did what you were told to do, but you didn’t do it correctly,” Them said with a slight smile. “You just skip over a few things or added a few things on your own.”

Somehow, she dodged trouble in her personal quest to mess with Nazi Germany that really started when her uncle recruited her for the resistance in 1942.

Being an operative

By then, she had turned 20 and she said she was told to get off her behind and contribute to the war effort. Her job was to walk to local towns, stop at destinations and deliver messages to covert agents working within the underground network.

“Memory was terribly important,” Them said. “You had to remember code names and dates. You keep it in your head. You had to walk all over the place because there was no transportation.”

The lack of civilian access to trains, trolleys and buses made it easier for Them to move across the countryside, taking mental notes on what she saw and what she thought was important.

For example, the presence of Gestapo agents at a local hotel was just the kind of detail she would report to her uncle or someone he trusted. Every little bit of information was a contribution.

In her travels, she said stayed alert for any signs of die-hard Nazis or counter-espionage units. As much as possible, she walked along canals so that, if necessary, she could duck out of sight in the high grass along the banks or under a bridge crossing. Still, she had her moments.

“There was this one time when I was with a friend and we had to go into a bistro,” she said. “German soldiers were laughing and singing. They had fun. They saw us two girls walking in and said, ‘Hey, we have company!’”

It was not the first time an enemy soldier flirted and tried to come on to her. “Fellows are fellows. It doesn’t matter what nationality they are,” Them said. She played along.

Lucky for her, these Germans were not fanatics for Hitler. They were ordinary soldiers out to socialize. So, when the Gestapo arrived on the scene, the troops had just enough time to instruct the girls to take cover under the table until the danger passed. When asked by the secret police, the soldiers claimed that they knew nothing.

The Holocaust

One of the most awful days of the occupation involved the round-up of men, women and children. The Nazis had moved through the streets with a loudspeaker announcing that anyone of Jewish birth should be standing out on the curb at such-and-such a time. Them was a witness to the sight of Jews being shoved into wagons normally used to transport livestock to slaughterhouses. One grandmother was standing to the side praying, “God, God, what have I done to deserve this?”

Earlier in the war, Them did clerical work in an office that gathered information on Jewish families that had managed to evade capture. She was able to leave that job to work instead in the leather jacket repair facility. “I wanted nothing to do with what they were doing,” she said of the office.

Among the Jews rounded up that day was the owner of a neighborhood store where her family would purchase vegetables. Produce was getting scarce because the Germans would siphon off resources from the Netherlands to feed the war machine.

Hendrika said she and her sister, Jacoba, once got permission to board a train to the countryside so that they could purchase a large sack of potatoes from a farmer. Since that train was reserved for the German military, the sisters had to stand in the aisle with the sack in between them and their hands grasping the loops that came down from the ceiling.

In the lead-up to D-Day, Allied airmen were prowling the skies over Europe on the hunt for any trains that could be used to support the enemy. They would strafe each train with machine gunfire.

“The Brits were daredevils because they flew as low as the train,” Them said. “The soldiers warned us not to look out the windows. When you hear it [the engines] get louder, go down onto the floor. My sister wanted to look out the window a little bit. She was shot by the British.”

Stray bullets wounded Jacoba so seriously that she was transported to a field hospital across the border in Germany. A year would go by before the sisters were reunited.

Radios and rations

One day, the Germans came through the neighborhood to round up civilians for work details. Hendrika and her family were ordered to stand out in the street as enemy agents entered their home to search for contraband.

Her uncle on her mother's side, Cornelius Serry, was slow to comply with orders and was apprehended. He was caught sitting on an easy chair that was a hiding place for a cache of weapons. Since the focus was on him, the agents overlooked the stash, allowing the family to relocate the weapons to the drained tank of a nearby water closest until the goods could be transferred to someone they trusted.

In 1941, the Germans told every household in Rotterdam to put their radio out on the sidewalk for collection by the regime. The Nazis didn’t want the Dutch people to tune in to the BBC for the latest updates on the Allied war effort.

“We had an illegal radio in the kitchen in a big soup pot,” Them said. “It was clandestine. My uncle drilled a little hole in the side so that the wire could come through. [To listen to it], you lifted the lid and made sure everything was clear outside. They never discovered our radio.”

Near the end, food was so scarce that a boiled potato was the only daily ration for each person. “That was my diet for months,” Them said. “You got satisfied with that.”

After the liberation, American cargo ships sailed into Rotterdam to off-load food. “You couldn’t eat it all at first,” Them said, adding that the civilians got so used to eating so little, it took time for their systems to adjust to a bounty that included whole chickens, french fries and sweet cake.

In Antwerp, Belgium, she met up with her father, Johan Barneveld, who served in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans as a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Maritime Service. Them said her father served on four ships that were sunk by torpedoes.

Eager for a fresh start, the family obtained visas to emigrate to the United States. There, Hendrika lived first in Louisiana, then Baltimore and then in New York City where she said she met her husband, Philip, at a German polka dance.

They married in 1950, had two children and eventually settled in the Hudson Valley and New Jersey before moving to the Carlisle area about 20 years ago. During her life in the U.S., Them worked in customer service for KLM airline and as a travel agent. Her last job was in the office of an eye doctor in New York.

In her 40s, she survived uterine cancer at a time when surgery was the only treatment. She developed breast cancer in 1993 and again in the early 2000s after moving to Carlisle. Though vaccinated, she developed COVID-19 just after this past Christmas, was hospitalized and only fully recovered in late January.

With family in Pennsylvania and Virginia, she has nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with a sixth great-grandchild expected in March.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

