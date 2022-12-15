Lincoln Cemetery outside Mechanicsburg is eligible for National Register of Historic Places

The Lincoln Cemetery in Upper Allen Township has been deemed eligible for placement on the National Register of Historic Places, local historian Christine Musser said.

The Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office has determined that the historic Black cemetery on West Winding Hill Road is eligible because of its value in telling the story of African Americans in the Mechanicsburg area.

Musser began the nominating process for the site as a class project during her graduate studies in applied history at Shippensburg University.

“I first visited the cemetery as a kid in the 1970s,” Musser said. “It always stayed with me that this was an important place that told a piece of history that was not well known in Cumberland County. When I returned to school, it was exciting for me to be able to delve more deeply into our area’s African American history. I was proud to discover that the Lincoln Cemetery is a nationally significant site.”

After she graduated from applied history program, Musser collaborated with history professor Steven Burg to expand her research and prepare the documentation needed to start the National Register process. Along the way, they were assisted by Beverly Bone of the Cumberland County Historical Society and William Murray, archivist with the Mechanicsburg Area School District. Many of their findings were highlighted in Musser's announcement of the eligibility.

The Mechanicsburg area had African American residents throughout the 19th century. After the Civil War, this population grew rapidly as former slaves from Maryland and Virginia came to Cumberland County to start new lives.

In 1860, there were 50 African Americans in Mechanicsburg. Ten years later, the population more than doubled to 110. Still, the community was segregated in several ways, including two Black churches, a separate school for African American children and the Lincoln Cemetery.

Among those buried in the cemetery is Hannah DeWitt, known by many in the community as “Aunt Hannah.” She was born into slavery in the Mechanicsburg area in 1762 and lived until she died in 1871. There are also the graves of several veterans of the U.S. Colored Troops, including former slave John W. Pinckney who lost his left arm during the siege of Petersburg and made his postwar home in Mechanicsburg.

Another veteran, Howard “Jimmy” Spriggs, served with the 803rd Pioneer Infantry and fought in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive during World War I. After the war, he returned to Mechanicsburg to operate his own shoeshine parlor and store on Market Street until 1964.

Many African Americans left the Mechanicsburg area during the 20th century. The Black churches closed and the Lincoln Cemetery went untended and fell into disrepair. In 1998, the newly formed Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg adopted the cemetery, restored the grounds and organized an annual Memorial Day ceremony to honor the veterans buried there.

Upper Allen Township now oversees the cemetery and assists with its upkeep. “We see the people in this cemetery as our permanent residents, and we want to see that they are treated with the honor and respect they deserve,” Township Manager Scott Fraser said. “We are delighted to see that the Lincoln Cemetery has received this recognition.”

Musser and Burg plan to follow through on the process to get the site listed on the National Register. “We want people to know this story and ensure that this important piece of our community’s history is preserved,” Musser said.