Legacy of Agnes: Tropical storm set in motion sweeping changes in emergency preparedness across the Midstate

Fifty years ago, he was wading through the rush of the flood, edging closer to a knot of people hanging on by a fence enclosing a tennis court.

“They had lost control of their canoe as soon as they got into the high water,” Wise said. “They didn’t realize that it [the current] was as fast as it was.”

It was late June 1972 and Tropical Storm Agnes (downgraded from a hurricane) stalled over Pennsylvania, drowning the Midstate with more than 15 inches of rain causing widespread flooding and property damage.

Heavy run-off swelled local creeks beyond flood stage and blocked roads and bridges all across Cumberland County. Low-lying areas along the Susquehanna River were swamped by the rush of water that came up to the second floor of the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg.

In Carlisle alone, there were hundreds of emergency calls, and firefighters would spend the better part of a week pumping water out of flooded basements. On June 23, 1972, The Sentinel reported the flood shut down pumps at the Cave Hill treatment plant threatening the water supply to borough residents.

A volunteer firefighter with the Friendship Hose Company in Shippensburg, Wise was on rescue duty in the vicinity of the present-day Messiah University in Upper Allen Township. Decades later, in 2014, he would retire as director of the Cumberland County Office of Public Safety.

Heavy run-off from Agnes swelled local creeks beyond flood stage and blocked roads and bridges across the valley. In Middlesex Township, first-responders like Edwin Beam had to cope with the knowledge that their municipality was isolated from outside help.

“Some of our main routes were inundated,” said Beam, who became the fire chief. “We were cut off completely. We had no way of getting fire equipment or an ambulance in if we needed it.”

Fortunately, there were no reports of a fire or an accident while local firefighters worked to evacuate residents along Clemson Drive.

“Agnes laid the groundwork for a lot of changes in emergency management, in particular, in the area of planning and the development of different strategies or standard operating procedures,” Beam said.

The initial response to Agnes was highly localized and focused on urban flooding in such built-up areas as Carlisle and Mechanicsburg, Wise said. Gradually, the attention shifted east to the West Shore and those areas where local creeks empty into the Susquehanna River.

“Most of the county operation ended up working out of the Camp Hill fire station because the county didn’t have an emergency operations center,” Wise said. “It didn’t have any central location on which to bring first-responders and elected officials together to formulate a plan of action. The creation of an emergency operation center surfaced and became a reality that didn’t exist prior to Agnes.

“We were able to build an EOC in the basement of the new courthouse,” he said. “That came to full fruition during the Three Mile Island experience of 1979. That seven-year period of going from Agnes to TMI clearly demonstrated that government had changed the way they do business. We dropped the old civil defense mentality and developed the emergency management mentality.”

In 1972, disaster preparedness was based on a Cold War model where nuclear war was seen as the primary threat to civilization, Wise said. The main purpose was to provide logistical support in an endeavor to sustain the capability of government to exist as the focal point to recovery, he said.

“Agnes brought to light a lot of things that were not planned for,” Beam said. “Being a 100-year flood, it showed us where we were falling short. Since then, every municipality is required to have an emergency operations plan. In addition to that, our communications and technology has been upgraded and improved to the point where, if we were to have an Agnes occur tomorrow, we would be in a pretty good position to start early evacuations. What is different now is the closer monitoring of the flood stages.”

Compared to 1972, the equipment that exists today provides enough of an early warning to position resources ahead of a potential natural disaster.

“We can hold back fire and ambulance units in case a response is needed,” Beam said. “That way, we have fire protection not affected by the flooding.”

The advances made since Agnes also mean a quicker turn-around for the recovery effort. “In 1972, we were not in a position to do actual damage assessment,” Beam said. “If it were to happen today, we would be out as soon as possible to feed that information to the county emergency management agency that would then be funneled to PEMA [the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency]. We would be pretty quick in getting a presidential or gubernatorial declaration of an emergency.”

“You learn from the past to prepare for the future,” Wise said. “The thing with any disaster, natural or manmade, it’s not a question of if, but when.”

In Cumberland County, progress was rapid. On Aug. 23, 1973, The Sentinel reported that county commissioner Raymond W. Sawyer Jr. wrote a critique at the end of the emergency phase of Agnes that listed ways in which lives and property could be more efficiently protected in a future crisis. Sawyer then used that critique as the basis for a plan that identified several key advances that were made in just the first year after Agnes.

From June 1972 to August 1973, the county expanded its resource book that lists individuals and groups available to fill disaster response roles, the newspaper reported. “We know where to reach our public utility officials and know more of them personally,” Sawyer said.

“We have a better knowledge of the location of critical materials and how to get them more quickly to the [disaster] site,” he said. The story listed critical materials such as pumps, pipe, building supplies, water and even baby food for the youngest flood victims.

The experience also served to better acquaint civil defense and the county with areas of operation and the capabilities of a number of disaster organizations, Sawyer said. “We have a better liaison with both local and adjoining government personnel and understand some of their problems better. We better understand the capabilities of federal, state and local government units.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

