Legacy of Agnes: One-two punch of Agnes and Eloise ushered in period of floodplain management reform

Noel Potter had no idea the rainfall from Tropical Storm Agnes would turn into such a major event.

When the weather system stalled over Pennsylvania, 50 years ago this week, he was just three years into his tenure as a Dickinson College geology professor.

“I went out to take pictures,” said Potter, now retired. “I started by heading for some of the bridges. I kept seeing the water rising. Eventually, the water was going over the bridges.”

Later, Potter asked a pilot friend to take him up in an airplane so that he could snap aerial photos of flooding along the Susquehanna River and its tributaries.

“We got down to the Harrisburg airport,” Potter said. “The runway was underwater except for the one end where the numbers are.”

Meanwhile, miles to the west, firefighter Ted Wise was with other volunteers from the Friendship Hose Company of Shippensburg pumping water out of basements in the Webercroft neighborhood of Mechanicsburg.

“There was no stormwater management to speak of,” said Wise, a retired director of the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

“In that particular development, there was a drainage ditch that could not handle the amount of water,” he said. “It began to back up. The road was somewhat elevated and actually served as a levee. It allowed the water to accumulate into the basements.”

Sometime later, after the flood receded, Potter ventured out again, this time with a group of students. They were on the hunt for trees with rags hanging in the branches.

“You could tell how high the water was,” Potter said.

The trees were used as points on a map to gauge the extent of the flooding. Sure enough, there was a correlation between what students found in the landscape with markings on topographical maps drawn up in the 1960s by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The location of flood-prone areas was known by some people for years before the historic flooding of Agnes, Potter said. “There was no real attention to stormwater management. There was no consideration for the amount of run-off that was being generated.”

One response to Agnes was an attitude of complacency that went with its status as a 100-year storm, Wise said. Few people thought there would be a repeat of the severe flooding of 1972.

In 1975, Hurricane Eloise came along with a downpour that mirrored some of the conditions of Agnes.

That one-two punch spearheaded the passage of laws that focused on municipal planning for proper drainage and flood plain management, Wise said. “We had no landmarks. We took the initiative to use Agnes as the milestone for measuring impacts. Warning systems were implemented across the country.”

This included the metering of local creeks such as the Conodoguinet and Yellow Breeches to track how rainfall has an effect on water levels, Wise said. “Before that, you had to talk to good old Uncle Joe down in West Fairview. He would tell you how many times the river rose. He would show you the [high water] marker on a bridge or a house.”

After Agnes, there were policy changes involving land use to deter people from building homes indiscriminately in the floodplains, said Joseph Zume, a hydrologist and a professor in the department of geography and earth science at Shippensburg University.

Today, Cumberland County has a planning commission of experts tasked with reviewing subdivision and land development plans in order to minimize the impact of residential and commercial growth, Zume said. “We focus on the watershed and the floodplain. If you are a developer and you want to open up a new development area, we have certain requirements.”

Even with safeguards, people continue to reside in such flood-prone areas as Shipoke near Harrisburg, Potter said. “I’m telling you most of the buildings are still there. I hate to say it, but I don’t see a lot of change. It’s kind of stupid really.”

Over the years, Potter has been contacted by people interested in real estate. They want to compare his photographs from 1972 with the current location and condition of a house or other property. There have been a few cases where the images deter a party from following through on a purchase.

“It has gone both ways,” Potter said. “I was able to tell them of a place that was not flooded. That’s the kind of thing that ought to be done regularly.”

There needs to be someone willing to ask questions about the proximity of a property to the floodplain, he said. “The ones who are selling don’t want us to bring that kind of thing up.”

Back in 1972, floodplain maps were paper-based and not accessible to the general public, said Professor Tim Hawkins, a climate expert and chairman of the department of geography and earth science at Shippensburg University.

Fifty years later, information on the floodplain is widely available via the internet, Hawkins said. “It only takes a couple of clicks and you can see exactly the inundation level.”

With technology, the research can be focused on a particular house in a particular neighborhood, he said. “The general public is more comfortable with using these sources than back in 1972. Still, this idea of floodplain management, maybe we shouldn’t be building there in the first place.”

