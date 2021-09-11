Legacy of 9/11: Lessons learned impact all levels of society

“We had intelligence that said that something was up, but they didn’t do anything about it,” McCausland said. “That’s a failure of critical thinking.”

This same mindset was present in the federal government in the lead-up to the invasion of Iraq during the first term of George W. Bush, he said. In that case, senior military and civilian leaders developed a form of tunnel vision. They were convinced that Saddam Hussein had ties to the 9/11 attacks and was developing weapons of mass destruction.

While intelligence supporting that conclusion was moved up the chain of command, any information contrary to it was discounted by leaders who only had part of the picture, McCausland said. As for Afghanistan, there was a lack of humility, he said.

Too much to chew

The original mission was to take down the Taliban to dismantle al-Qaida, McCausland said. But once that goal was achieved, the U.S. tried to convert Afghanistan into a democracy with a market economy without fully understanding the culture and religion of that country.

McCausland was interviewed for this story before the Taliban took control of Kabul. He drew a comparison between the troops fighting on both sides of this most recent conflict.