Legacy of 9/11: Lessons learned impact all levels of society

The terror of not knowing gripped the teenage girl.
Her father was working in the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
That symbol of U.S. military power was hit by an airliner hijacked by Islamic militants. There was no word at first on whether he had survived.
“It was really hard for her,” said Kevin Wagner, a social studies teacher at Carlisle High School. “She ended up leaving in the middle of the day. Her father was fine. He was in a different part of the building.”
An eerie silence came over Wagner’s students who spent much of that Tuesday watching the scenes unfold on television. Many of the teenagers had parents who were military officers enrolled in the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks.
“They were in that moment,” Wagner said. “They needed to process that. For me, in that moment, it was an opportunity for them to be eyewitnesses to the actual events. I had the students try to make connections to other events in history so that we could see similar moments in time. One of the big comparisons we made was the explosion of the USS Maine at the start of the Spanish-American War.”
Like the Pentagon, the ill-fated battleship represented American might. Like 9/11, outrage over that incident sparked a U.S. response that had far-reaching global consequences.
For Wagner, the events of 20 years ago offered lessons to be learned. Throughout that day, he challenged his students with questions such as “Where do we go from here?” and “What changes do you think this is going to bring about?”
As that week progressed, fear and disbelief gave way to anger and resolve. For several months at least, the American people stood united as one. Partisan divides took a backstage to healing our wounds and honoring first-responders.
Emotional connection
Today, Wagner is the social studies department chair for grades 6 to 12 for the Carlisle Area School District. Now, instead of living through 9/11, the current generation of students are learning about it in history and civics classes.
“History for a lot of comparisons that you can make from events in the past,” Wagner said. “Civics, mostly because it shaped the way we look at individual rights and freedoms.”
Of the 50 states and District of Columbia, only 26, including Pennsylvania, mention the 9/11 attacks in their school standards, he said. For Carlisle, instruction on 9/11 usually takes place in September around the actual anniversary. Many of the teachers try to connect it to Sept. 17, Constitution Day.
To teach it, educators use video clips from documentaries or TV newscasts from that day. Carlisle teachers also draw content from National Public Radio and its project to record the eyewitness accounts of first-responders and the families of victims. One goal is to try to connect students, born after 9/11, to the stories of people who experienced the tragedy of that day.
“Most teachers recognize that if we can get the students to feel like we felt as much as possible, it would help them to understand the shock and horror,” Wagner said. “The biggest takeaway that you get from 9/11 is that there’s always an emotional connection or attachment to any event.”
Flash bulb memory
Twenty years ago, Azriel Grysman was a teenager studying abroad in Israel who had friends with loved ones in New York City. Today, he is a psychology professor at Dickinson College who specializes in the effects of memory.
The 9/11 attacks fit into the concept of a “flash bulb memory” — a pivotal event that had a dramatic impact on people who recognize it as momentous while it was happening, Grysman said. “A lot of our lives are repetitive. We do a lot of the same things every day.” Because of that, people tend to hone in on experiences that depart from the routine, disrupt normal living and challenge the way we look at things and form associations. This effect can echo over time.
In 2011, Grysman was living in a neighborhood in New Jersey where a church had organized a memorial service for a local woman on the 10th anniversary of 9/11. She was an attendant on United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed in a field near Shanksville after the passengers and crew tried to regain control of the plane from the hijackers.
Prior to the service, Grysman thought of flight attendants as women who had busy schedules and hectic personal lives. “Suddenly my association about this flight attendant was about patriotism and national pride,” he said. “I thought it was important to be there. I never knew this woman. She died 10 years before I moved to the neighborhood, but I had this feeling suddenly of communal pride and showing respect to the heroes in my neighborhood.”
“Failure of imagination”
In September 2001, Jeff McCausland was a colonel serving as the dean of the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks. He was stranded in Spain for several days after the 9/11 attacks grounded all commercial flights into the U.S.
“The number one lesson we can take from all this is a lesson in humility and critical thinking,” said McCausland, now a visiting professor of international security studies at Dickinson College.
As he sees it, the most stunning and saddest part of the 9/11 Commission Report is the first page of the executive summary that described the attacks as a “failure of the imagination.”
The federal government could not fathom the possibility that a terrorist cell could infiltrate the U.S., receive advanced flight training and then hijack passenger airliners to use as missiles against symbols of American power.
“We had intelligence that said that something was up, but they didn’t do anything about it,” McCausland said. “That’s a failure of critical thinking.”
This same mindset was present in the federal government in the lead-up to the invasion of Iraq during the first term of George W. Bush, he said. In that case, senior military and civilian leaders developed a form of tunnel vision. They were convinced that Saddam Hussein had ties to the 9/11 attacks and was developing weapons of mass destruction.
While intelligence supporting that conclusion was moved up the chain of command, any information contrary to it was discounted by leaders who only had part of the picture, McCausland said. As for Afghanistan, there was a lack of humility, he said.
Too much to chew
The original mission was to take down the Taliban to dismantle al-Qaida, McCausland said. But once that goal was achieved, the U.S. tried to convert Afghanistan into a democracy with a market economy without fully understanding the culture and religion of that country.
McCausland was interviewed for this story before the Taliban took control of Kabul. He drew a comparison between the troops fighting on both sides of this most recent conflict.
If you ask a Taliban soldier “What are you fighting for?” he would clearly tell you that he’s fighting for Islam against the crusaders to rid his country of foreign occupation, McCausland said. “He is willing to die for his religion to free his country — just like his grandfather did with the Soviets and his great-great-great-grandfather did with the British.”
In contrast, the Afghan soldier would probably tell you that he was fighting because they paid me, McCausland said. “That’s if the company commander did not steal the payroll this month.”
Twenty years ago, on 9/11, David Commins was a student in Riyadh studying the history of religion in Saudi Arabia. Today, he’s a professor at Dickinson College specializing in modern Middle Eastern history with an emphasis on Islamic thought and political movements.
“The departure of the U.S. and the Taliban return to power should drive home to Americans that if the U.S. is going to go to war, it needs to define attainable goals,” Commins said. “The U.S. was able to expel al-Qaida from Afghanistan in the fall of 2001, but when the U.S. decided to make nation building its goal it bit off more than it could chew.”
