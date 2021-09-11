Legacy of 9/11: Impact carries over today in Army War College curriculum and student body

They were extraordinary.

Looking out over the classroom, Edward Kaplan saw raw emotion on the faces of the cadets.

“They didn’t understand what was going on any more than anybody else,” said Kaplan, current dean of the school of strategic land power at the Army War College, Carlisle Barracks.

“They were in a military that was going to go to war,” he said. “They came to grips with it very quickly. They just needed to figure out what it meant. What was going to be asked of them.”

Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, Kaplan was an Air Force captain teaching at the service academy in Colorado Springs. The shock of the terrorist attacks that morning lingered in his mind as he tried to focus on the day’s lesson in the core military history class.

“It was all about the Civil War,” Kaplan said. “We were talking about the end of the war, 1864 to 1865, about the hard hand of war. How Sherman and Grant were grimly determined to finish the conflict to the very end. There was something particularly powerful to me about talking about absolute dedication to winning the conflict on a day when a new conflict was starting.”

Kaplan had no doubts the cadets in the room were up to the task ahead of them.