Legacy of 9/11: Impact carries over today in Army War College curriculum and student body

They were extraordinary.
Looking out over the classroom, Edward Kaplan saw raw emotion on the faces of the cadets.
“They didn’t understand what was going on any more than anybody else,” said Kaplan, current dean of the school of strategic land power at the Army War College, Carlisle Barracks.
“They were in a military that was going to go to war,” he said. “They came to grips with it very quickly. They just needed to figure out what it meant. What was going to be asked of them.”
Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, Kaplan was an Air Force captain teaching at the service academy in Colorado Springs. The shock of the terrorist attacks that morning lingered in his mind as he tried to focus on the day’s lesson in the core military history class.
“It was all about the Civil War,” Kaplan said. “We were talking about the end of the war, 1864 to 1865, about the hard hand of war. How Sherman and Grant were grimly determined to finish the conflict to the very end. There was something particularly powerful to me about talking about absolute dedication to winning the conflict on a day when a new conflict was starting.”
Kaplan had no doubts the cadets in the room were up to the task ahead of them.
“They were there because they were great kids,” he said. “They were patriotic, wonderful students who wanted something more. If they were just great students, they would have gone to MIT or Harvard, but they decided they wanted to serve the country.”
Pivot points
Kaplan now oversees the curriculum of a school that teaches strategic leadership skills to career military officers in all the service branches.
In 2001, the current Army War College class were either junior officers or civilians getting ready to join the military. Today, they are lieutenant colonels, colonels or the equivalent, mostly in their early to mid-40s.
“9/11 was a central experience and even a motivating experience for the students who are here,” Kaplan said. “It defined their professional identity.”
The attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon prompted the U.S. response to global terrorism that led to frequent deployments to war zones in Afghanistan and Iraq and elsewhere around the world. Many in the current class were exposed to combat, constant threats and long separations from home and loved ones.
In the early days, after the attacks, Jeff McCausland was dean of the Army War College. The Class of 2002 was only a few weeks into their studies when educators at Carlisle Barracks had to adjust to a sudden dramatic shift in emphasis.
“We were doing a lot of stuff on the fly,” said McCausland, a retired Army colonel who is now a visiting professor of international security studies at Dickinson College.
“When the environment changes, we change the curriculum,” he said, adding that there are pivot points throughout history that cause senior leaders in government to redefine the mission and structure of the U.S. military. Each pivot ushers in changes in how the armed forces train and educate their officers.
When McCausland entered the military in 1972, the focus was on Vietnam and counter-insurgency warfare. A year later, U.S. involvement ended and the emphasis shifted to Cold War Europe and the development of a doctrine that focused on greater cooperation between air and ground units.
Back then, the goal was to prepare senior military leaders for a confrontation between NATO and Warsaw Pact forces. Though the AirLand Battle was never put into practice in Europe, its maneuvers, tactics and operations were used to great effect on Iraqi military forces during the Persian Gulf War of 1991.
That victory marked a pivot point where the mission was harder to define. “We didn’t know what it was,” McCausland said. “We were trying to figure it out. What is the threat? What is the problem?”
The Soviet Union had fallen. China was not yet a big player on the world stage. The curriculum of military training shifted to an era of peacekeeping and humanitarian missions in places like Bosnia and Kosovo. This continued until early 2001 when the military shifted back to the support of heavy ground operations.
Nobody could have predicted an attack on American soil by a small group of hijackers who used airliners as missiles.
Catching up
One takeaway of 9/11 is that the character of war is constantly changing, Kaplan said. “The conflict you are likely to be embroiled in is not the one you thought you were going to be embroiled in.”
Almost overnight, the strategic focus shifted to taking down the Taliban and later the Iraqi military, McCausland said. As a result, the current Army War College Class of 2022 was shaped by lessons learned from almost constant operations, first in Afghanistan and then in Iraq.
“We have the most veteran force on the planet that has a higher percentage of its military with combat experience,” McCausland said. “Unfortunately, it’s not trained for the mission we need.”
Aside from the initial invasion of Iraq, most of the combat in that country and Afghanistan has involved small-unit operations because of the nature of the fighting and the terrain.
“We’ve rarely maneuvered a battalion,” McCausland said. “I don’t think we’ve ever maneuvered a brigade. The current force is very well-trained and very experienced, but there is some catching up to do on the operational level of war that the current environment demands.”
Up until the year 2000, operations in space and cyberspace had a function that enabled and supported the three main traditional types of warfare — air, land and sea, McCausland said. Today, space and cyberspace are environments onto themselves that could play a critical role in any future conflict.
“The next major war, in my estimation, will begin in cyber and outer space,” McCausland said. The first targets of an attack will be computer networks and satellites to make it difficult to coordinate defenses, he said.
Next lesson plan
“Because 9/11 was such a sharp change in the character of war, it becomes something we have to look at from many different perspectives,” Kaplan said. Even today, 20 years later, the terror attacks show up in the Army War College curriculum where relevant.
“We talk about the nature of strategy in our core,” Kaplan said. “How does one go after a threat like al-Qaida? What kind of strategy can you devise against a non-nation state? How do you coordinate the instruments of power that the U.S. has available — diplomatic, informational, military and economic? How do you weave those together to get the effect you want?”
The policy decisions the attacks generated also come up in seminar discussions over enterprise management. In the post-911 period, the U.S. attempted to create stability in countries with the idea that a stable order would leave little room for chaos for groups like al-Qaida to flourish, Kaplan said.
Events like 9/11 also play into regional studies offered at the Army War College, he said. “We have to look at the geo-politics of an area, the cultures of an area, its ethnic mix and balance, in order to even begin to understand how to engage with the governments and people in that area. You can’t understand 9/11 and what happened without understanding the Middle East. It was not something that just happened in New York, Shanksville and Washington.”
In formulating curriculum, War College educators must answer to the Army chief of staff, the joint command structure and the civilian leadership of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Kaplan said.
One of the central goals is to equip each student with the intellectual and cognitive tools they need to interact with other strategic leaders so that they could translate their military experience into the best advice for policy-makers handling a challenge or crisis. “We need to make sure we’re all on the same page so we don’t have to have remedial instruction for one side or another,” Kaplan said.
“Most of our students had multiple tours in Afghanistan,” he said, reflecting on the recent decision to pull U.S. forces from that country. “They invested a good part of their lives in the American mission there. We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do in the curriculum of the War College.
“We want to help equip them with the tools to understand it from many different directions,” Kaplan said. “They know what happened to them [in Afghanistan], but we want them to understand what happened to us as a military and as a country so that we can equip them to use the experience they had in Afghanistan.”
