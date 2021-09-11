Legacy of 9/11: Attacks changed the structure of the U.S. military

The 9/11 attacks were carried out by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida, which was being sheltered in Afghanistan by the Taliban regime. Operation Enduring Freedom was launched on Oct. 7, 2001, to oust the regime and destroy the terrorist network led by Osama bin Laden.

“The fact that they were in Afghanistan drove many of the choices of what we could do to disarm them,” said Edward Kaplan, current dean of the school of strategic land power at the Army War College.

“Their dispersed nature meant that certain kinds of weapons and techniques would work against them and others would not,” Kaplan said. “Conventional forces may not necessarily be a solution.”

Initially, the footprint of ground forces was very small, McCausland said. The first Americans in Afghanistan were intelligence operatives carrying bags of money to leverage support from tribal groups fighting the Taliban, he said. They were quickly followed by special forces and by Air Force personnel tasked with coordinating air strikes in support of Northern Alliance forces.

Structure change

Operations in Afghanistan and later Iraq had a profound impact on the U.S. military.