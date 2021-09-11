Legacy of 9/11: Attacks changed the structure of the U.S. military

Jeff McCausland discarded his notes on the way to the auditorium that Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
As dean of the Army War College, he was in Madrid, Spain, to deliver a speech on European security policy before an audience of military officers and defense officials.
But that plan changed after McCausland saw the news footage of United Airlines Flight 175 crashing into the South Tower of the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.
“I saw the building burn,” the retired Army colonel said. “People were already in the auditorium. I said to them, ‘At this moment, we don’t know who did this, but I guarantee you we will find out and we will go after them. You can take that to the bank.”
Two weeks later, McCausland was back at Carlisle Barracks attending a conference at Collins Hall of high-level Army brass. They were there to discuss a military response to the terrorist attacks. Topics included possible operations in Afghanistan but also a debate on whether to reinstate the draft.
“We spent time formulating,” McCausland said. “Our job as the experts is to say to political authority, ‘These are the resources that we need to do the job. Whether you give them to us or not, that’s a political choice.’”
Afghanistan begins
The 9/11 attacks were carried out by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida, which was being sheltered in Afghanistan by the Taliban regime. Operation Enduring Freedom was launched on Oct. 7, 2001, to oust the regime and destroy the terrorist network led by Osama bin Laden.
“The fact that they were in Afghanistan drove many of the choices of what we could do to disarm them,” said Edward Kaplan, current dean of the school of strategic land power at the Army War College.
“Their dispersed nature meant that certain kinds of weapons and techniques would work against them and others would not,” Kaplan said. “Conventional forces may not necessarily be a solution.”
Initially, the footprint of ground forces was very small, McCausland said. The first Americans in Afghanistan were intelligence operatives carrying bags of money to leverage support from tribal groups fighting the Taliban, he said. They were quickly followed by special forces and by Air Force personnel tasked with coordinating air strikes in support of Northern Alliance forces.
Structure change
Operations in Afghanistan and later Iraq had a profound impact on the U.S. military.
During the Cold War, National Guard and Reserve units were regarded as back-up forces to call into federal service only in the event of a war with the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact, McCausland said. But, after 9/11, the high command decided to convert the Guard into a rotational force resulting in multiple deployments for citizen-soldiers.
From the onset, the Guard and Reserve played a major role in what became the “war on terror.” After the attacks, Guard units were called up to provide extra security at airports while Reserve components were mobilized to furnish specialized logistical support. “One of the biggest shortages early on were water purification units,” McCausland said,
“The force structure changed dramatically,” he said. Through the invasion of Iraq, the Army organized its military operations around the deployment of divisions that included such specialized units as artillery, engineers and the signal corps. But the terrain and type of combat demanded a fundamental shift.
The U.S. military determined that a brigade combat team of about 1,500 to 2,000 troops was better suited for the war zones of Afghanistan and Iraq. Each team was assigned “slices” of specialty units to enable the formation to function more independently.
New tech challenges
The post 9/11 military also transformed its equipment. As a countermeasure to improvised explosive devices, a lot of money was spent on mine resistant vehicles specific to the needs of combat in Afghanistan and Iraq, McCausland said. However, these vehicles lack weapons and are too slow to survive combat under other battlefield scenarios.
Drones came into widespread use after 9/11 because the unmanned aircraft can loiter over a war zone for hours to gather intelligence or to attack targets with stand-off precision guided munitions.
“What we really want to do with the nature of the mission is to take out the target,” McCausland said. “We don’t want to obliterate the target and kill five hundred civilians in the process.”
While the current professional force is well trained and combat-tested, many of the ground commanders only have experience maneuvering smaller units. As a result, the Army has spent the last two to three years updating itself on the operational side of military doctrine, McCausland said.
Up until the year 2000, cyberspace and space were viewed as enablers designed to support the three traditional domains of warfare — air, land and sea, McCausland said. But now, cyberspace and space are crucial environments on their own as demonstrated by what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In both cases, American forces were dependent on GPS for navigation across the relatively featureless terrain, McCausland said. While once the U.S. enjoyed a monopoly in space, that dominance is being challenged by other countries such as China and the Russian Federation, he said.
The Russian invasion of Crimea saw the use of cyberspace in combination with disinformation, special operations and even mercenaries and crime syndicates.
