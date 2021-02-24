 Skip to main content
Kelso steps into leadership role at Cumberland County Historical Society
Cumberland County

Kelso steps into leadership role at Cumberland County Historical Society

Landing a job in Carlisle has been a homecoming of sorts for Cincinnati native Eric Kelso.

“It’s a strange coincidence,” he said. “My ancestors immigrated here in 1758.”

For years, Kelso has been familiar with the operation and mission of the Cumberland County Historical Society. Every so often, he would travel from his home near Lewisberry, York County, to research genealogy.

So, when the opportunity presented itself, Kelso applied for the position of the society’s executive director, edging out two dozen applicants and three other finalists for the job.

Winter weather made his starting week memorable. His first official act as executive director was to close the society Feb. 18 due to inclement weather.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the CCHS family,” Kelso said. “I’m looking forward to knowing the staff. This society has been around for such a long time. It’s one of the oldest in the country. They have done a lot of great things over the years. I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition.”

His most immediate goal is to make sure staff members have the support they need to be a successful team. “One of my things to do, as soon as possible, is to figure out how we can responsibly reopen the museum to the public,” Kelso said. “We’re looking at ways to do that right now.”

The Historical Society at 21 N. Pitt St. includes a second-floor museum that has been closed for months due to the pandemic. Research library hours are limited and by appointment only.

“It’s a difficult time taking over a new job while dealing with the challenges of COVID,” Kelso said. But with the problems come innovative solutions for a healthier, stronger Cumberland County, he said.

The society is in the early stages of developing a walking trail that would connect its Two-Mile House property in South Middleton Township with a walking trail at UPMC Carlisle, the local hospital. The society’s trail will include garden pockets and plaques on local history.

Kelso replaces Jason Illari who resigned as executive director in October, said Andre Weltman, president of the Historical Society board of trustees. The vacancy was advertised nationally through social media and on professional museum and historical society websites.

The initial pool of about two dozen applicants was reduced to four finalists following a round of interviews on Zoom. The final four were invited to Carlisle for face-to-face interviews.

“It was not an easy decision,” Weltman said. “We went from four to three to one with great difficulty. We were especially struck by Eric’s enthusiasm and his relevant experience, especially at his most recent job with the Fire Museum of Maryland [in Lutherville].”

Born and raised in Ohio, Kelso went to Northern Kentucky University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in public history. From there, he worked with Heritage Valley and with the Sons of the American Revolution National Archive, both in Louisville, Kentucky.

Before joining the Historical Society, Kelso worked as the curator and registrar of the Fire Museum. During his career, he has managed a curatorial department, developed exhibits and directed several fundraising campaigns.

“Eric had various activities in his prior job with the fire museum that we thought would make him a good fit for CCHS,” Weltman said. “This included an interesting project where Eric had to bring together multiple types of organizations and individuals to move [part of] a fire boat to the museum. It struck us as an example of outside-the-box thinking or outside-the-water.”

Since October 2018, Kelso has been working with community partners to raise money to move a bow section of the fire boat Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. from the Bethlehem Steel shipyard in Baltimore to the fire museum in Lutherville. Launched in 1956, the boat served Baltimore harbor and other communities along the Chesapeake Bay until it was decommissioned in 2015, Kelso said.

While working on his master’s degree, Kelso was an intern with the Heritage Village Museum in Sharonville, Ohio. This is a collection of historic 19th century buildings that were moved from locations around southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky to save them from destruction.

“All this gave Eric a well-rounded background for the job of [Historical Society] executive director,” Weltman said.

Eric Kelso is a descendant of James Kelso and his son Joseph Kelso who came to Cumberland County in 1758 and settled near Newville along the Yellow Breeches Creek.

“James is buried somewhere in Shippensburg, but his son actually moved to what is now Bellwood, PA,” Eric Kelso said. “Within two to three generations, my family was coast-to-coast. We never had a concentration in one area for a long period of time.”

Eric Kelso

