Kelso steps into leadership role at Cumberland County Historical Society

Landing a job in Carlisle has been a homecoming of sorts for Cincinnati native Eric Kelso.

“It’s a strange coincidence,” he said. “My ancestors immigrated here in 1758.”

For years, Kelso has been familiar with the operation and mission of the Cumberland County Historical Society. Every so often, he would travel from his home near Lewisberry, York County, to research genealogy.

So, when the opportunity presented itself, Kelso applied for the position of the society’s executive director, edging out two dozen applicants and three other finalists for the job.

Winter weather made his starting week memorable. His first official act as executive director was to close the society Feb. 18 due to inclement weather.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the CCHS family,” Kelso said. “I’m looking forward to knowing the staff. This society has been around for such a long time. It’s one of the oldest in the country. They have done a lot of great things over the years. I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition.”