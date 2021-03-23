Junkin House move could take place within next two to three months

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An underground spring, a cistern and an old septic system also make the current location too unstable to risk the expense of restoring the vacant building.

Work to prepare the house for the move began March 15 with the demolition of a non-historic wooden structure that had been added to the building in the 1950s, Hrzic said.

Unfavorable weather conditions have delayed moving the house to its final destination by the original deadline of March 24, as specified in an agreement CVPS has with Crete Carrier/Shaffer Trucking.

“We have applied for an extension,” Hrzic said. “I don’t anticipate any problem. They have been really good to us. They donated the land and the house. They have been very accommodating.”

In its latest capital campaign, CVPS has raised $20,000 to $25,000 of its target goal of $50,000 by April 1, Hrzic said. This money will be used to pay for the geotechnical study and other site costs associated with the move.

Once in place, the long-range plan is to develop the downstairs of the house into a museum with rotating exhibits that will be open to the public. The upstairs will be converted into a library and research center for visitors to learn about state and local history.