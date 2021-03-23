Junkin House move could take place within next two to three months

Preparations are underway in Silver Spring Township to move the historic Joseph Junkin Sr. House to an adjoining lot within the next 60 to 90 days.
The plan is to set the stone building on a new foundation about 150 feet north of its current location so that it can be restored and developed into a local history and cultural event center.
An early settler in the township, Junkin and his wife hosted a tent service on Aug. 23, 1752, that included the first communion in the New World for followers of the Covenanter faith, now the Reformed Presbyterian Church.
An engineer is scheduled to visit the site Wednesday to conduct a geotechnical study of the ground in the lead-up to the design and installation of the new foundation, which could take 30 to 45 days to complete, said Dennis Hrzic, president of the Cumberland Valley Preservation Society at Silver Spring.
In addition, preservation society leaders plan to meet on April 5 with a project manager from Wolfe House & Building Movers of Bernville, Berks County. The nonprofit organization has agreed to pay the firm $82,000 to move the first floor, second floor and attic of the house currently located at 334 N. Locust Point Road. Wolfe House & Building Movers is currently working on moving the Enola Miller House in East Pennsboro Township.
CVPS members have been working the past 10 years to relocate the building to more stable ground away from the roadside and the risk of the structure getting hit by a vehicle. The house sits just a foot off the road on land owned by Crete Carrier Corporation/Shaffer Trucking Inc.
An underground spring, a cistern and an old septic system also make the current location too unstable to risk the expense of restoring the vacant building.
Work to prepare the house for the move began March 15 with the demolition of a non-historic wooden structure that had been added to the building in the 1950s, Hrzic said.
Unfavorable weather conditions have delayed moving the house to its final destination by the original deadline of March 24, as specified in an agreement CVPS has with Crete Carrier/Shaffer Trucking.
“We have applied for an extension,” Hrzic said. “I don’t anticipate any problem. They have been really good to us. They donated the land and the house. They have been very accommodating.”
In its latest capital campaign, CVPS has raised $20,000 to $25,000 of its target goal of $50,000 by April 1, Hrzic said. This money will be used to pay for the geotechnical study and other site costs associated with the move.
Once in place, the long-range plan is to develop the downstairs of the house into a museum with rotating exhibits that will be open to the public. The upstairs will be converted into a library and research center for visitors to learn about state and local history.
There will also be office space upstairs for such groups as New Kingstown Vision and the Hogestown Heritage Committee. Once the house is moved, stone from the old foundation will be combined with stone salvaged from the demolished Bell Tavern to build an amphitheater behind the relocated Junkin House. This could serve as a venue for outdoor events, programs, classes and demonstrations by artisans.
There is also a plan to landscape and plant gardens around the relocated Junkin House. A parking lot will be included in the early stages of the project along with fencing to divide the one-acre lot from the trucking company terminal.
So far, CVPS has raised about $135,000 of the estimated $500,000 it needs to complete this project. To help in the effort, the organization has submitted a number of applications for grants. To make a contribution, visit the CVPS website at cvperservation.org. The organization posts a list of the sponsors and donors on its Facebook page at facebook.com/CVPreservation.org.
