Junkin House in Silver Spring Township could be moved to safer location in early April 2023

The Joseph Junkin Sr. House is scheduled to be moved April 3 onto an adjoining lot so that it can be restored and developed into a local history and cultural event center in Silver Spring Township.

Recently, representatives of the Cumberland Valley Preservation Society of Silver Spring met with staff members of Wolfe House & Building Movers at company headquarters in Bernville, Berks County.

It was decided to wait until March to work on a new foundation in the lead-up to moving the stone building north 150 feet from its location at 334 N. Locust Point Road to a 1-acre lot donated by Crete Carrier Shaffer Trucking.

The house sits a foot off the roadway on land owned by the trucking company. Preservation Society members have been working the past 10 years to relocate the historic building to more stable ground away from the roadside and the risk of getting hit by a vehicle.

The building was once the homestead of Junkin and his wife who hosted a tent service on Aug. 23, 1752, that included the first communion in the New World for followers of the Covenanter faith, now the Reformed Presbyterian Church.

“They want the foundation and block work done within two weeks of the move,” society President Dennis Hrzic said, referring to Wolfe. “April 3 is when they could start. It depends on what kind of winter we have and how wet it is.”

Over the past year, the society has secured permits to close North Locust Point Road from the Carlisle Pike to Ridge Hill Road for three weeks so that Wolfe could negotiate the move by boring underneath the house from Locust Point Road, Hrzic said. The society will post signs in the weeks before to warn motorists of the road closure and the detour route, he said.

“It’s going to be a straight move uphill,” Hrzic said. “Wolfe is going to pick it up, build a road and then move it.”

The first floor, second floor and attic of the 1747 house will be mounted on rollers for the trip.

“We had to concrete block all the windows and doors on the first floor to make the house stable for a move,” Hrzic said. “They’re going to use steel plates to move the house.”

A heritage of horses

In late September, the society received a $50,000 donation from HSS Investors LLC, developers of the Hempt Farms project. The money will be used to to construct the new foundation for the house.

“We have the financial means to go ahead and have this project move forward,” Hrzic said. Project delays have led to extra costs that can be offset by this donation, he said.

The long-range plan is to develop the first floor of the house into a museum with rotating exhibits that will be open to the public. In exchange for the donation, the only requirement from HSS is that the society agreed to house artifacts, memorabilia and trophies from the Hempt Farms, Hrzic said. “We’re very grateful to do this. This is the history and heritage of Silver Spring.”

The Hempt Farms started in the early 1940s when George L. Hempt gifted his son Max a tract of land known as the Parker Farm. Donated in the 1950s, that land became the site of the present-day Cumberland Valley High School.

Over time, Max Hempt expanded his ownership to several farm properties south of the Carlisle Pike. Gradually, the Hempt Farms developed into a horse breeding operation known as the “Home of the Keystones.” At its peak in the 1960s-70s, it was home to over 100 broodmares and a successful band of studs.

Follow Me was a dame who produced the world champion trotting filly Stenographer who, at one time, held 13 world records. When in full operation, the Hempt Farms ranked among the top 10 standard bred breeding establishments in America.

The second floor of the house will be converted into a library and research center for visitors to learn about state and local history. There will also be office space for such groups as New Kingstown Vision and the Hogestown Heritage Committee.

Stone from the old foundation will be combined with stone salvaged from the demolished Bell Tavern to build an amphitheater behind the house to serve as a venue for outdoor events, programs, classes and demonstrations by artisans. There is also a plan to landscape and plant gardens around the relocated house.

Assorted challenges

“There have been so many things that we had to deal with and overcome to get to this point,” Hrzic said.

An underground spring, a cistern and an old septic system once made the current location too unstable to risk the expense of restoring the vacant building. In the past year, the society has arranged for a contractor to pump out, seal and remediate all the underground structures.

“We now own the acre that runs adjacent to the house for us to make the move,” Hrzic said. “It has been subdivided and the foundation plan was done by an architect. The ground survey has been done.”

Plans are to install a septic system for the relocated house and to use money in escrow to pump out a future holding tank. Arrangements have also been made to extend utility lines to the site.

“Once we get the house moved, we’ll be good to go,” Hrzic said. “People would be more apt to give us money.” Though donations have been steady, there’s an air of caution that goes with any attempt to move an 18th-century stone building off its original foundation.

“We’ve raised over $200,000 towards the project,” Hrzic said. “We have enough to get the house moved. The total budget is $550,000.”

To make a donation, visit the Cumberland Valley Preservation Society website at cvpreservation.org. The nonprofit organization also has merchandise for sale including ink drawings of the house along with replicas of the tokens worshipers used to gain access to the tent service and the first communion in the New World. Commemorative bricks are on sale to serve as pavers for a walkway between the relocated house and the amphitheater.

The society also is seeking volunteers to help with the project. There are tradesmen lined up to donate time toward carpentry, plumbing, electrical and masonry work along with the installation of a security camera system. Other volunteers will be needed to serve in functions such as greeting people and tending the grounds.