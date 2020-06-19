Juneteenth marks day last enslaved people freed

The next year, former slaves started celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston, and it eventually reached other states.

Early Juneteenth celebrations were mostly cookouts or barbecues, said Robert Widell Jr., a professor of African American history at the University of Rhode Island and author of “Birmingham and the Long Black Freedom Struggle.” They were typically large, joyous gatherings as former enslaved people prioritized trying to reunite with family.

“It seems fitting that this celebration to commemorate emancipation and commemorate freedom would have that element of a family reunion," Widell said.

To simply hold a gathering was hugely significant after the Civil War. Former Confederate states used restrictive measures, known as the “black codes,” to keep the dynamics of slavery in place, Widell said.

“Just claiming that public space is indicative of efforts to claim freedom for yourself and to define the terms of what that freedom is going to be and not have somebody else define what your freedom is going to look like,” he said.

What does Juneteenth mean?

The term Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and 19th. The holiday also has been called Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day.