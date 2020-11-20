James Buchanan no tough act to follow for second president from Pa.

“He just didn’t know what to do when trying to solve what he called ‘the problems the North was causing the Southern gentlemen,’ and, at the same time, he was making statements about how ‘secession is a horrible thing. These secessionists are crazy. It’s going to bring about the end of our union.’”

Yet despite knowing what was coming, Buchanan was dumbfounded when it came to figuring out what to do about it.

“When he was in Congress he said, ‘I thank the Lord that I live in a state where we don’t have to worry about slavery because it’s illegal in the state of Pennsylvania,’” Clarke said. “But here he was as president of the United States, and he had the power to affect something in a positive way, but he wouldn’t take it on.

“He just didn’t have the imagination to figure out how the hell to do it.”

Lacking coherent logic

By the time Buchanan left office in 1861, keeping a promise to serve only one term, he had left a ticking time bomb for his successor, Abraham Lincoln.

The Civil War began just over a month after Lincoln took office. But Kristen Coopie, director of Pre-Law at Duquesne University and an authority on presidential history, said it’s not fair to put all the blame on Buchanan.