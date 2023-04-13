Have you ever driven past the same building day after day and wondered what it looks like inside?

Have you ever only seen a space from the street and wondered what lies within?

Maybe the location is closed to the public, or maybe you’ve just never had a reason to go in.

Now you don’t have to.

The Sentinel’s Inside Look series aims to take readers into the curious places Cumberland County has to offer from the comfort of their living rooms.

Join us every other week for a video and photo gallery of new, or sometimes very old, local places that are just waiting to be explored.

Conrail Museum

Conrail Historical Society President Brock Kerchner describes preserving the history of Conrail railroad as approaching a “finish line [that] continues to move.”

But on April 1, Conrail Museum opened in Shippensburg to put that history on display.

The museum is at 51 E. Fort St., along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, within a renovated 14-foot by 86-foot interior box car that formerly belonged to the railroad. Conrail Museum sits directly beside Shippensburg’s Cumberland Valley Railroad Museum, which also is in a renovated boxcar and features the history of railroads that traveled through the Cumberland Valley.

While pieces of Conrail’s history are told in many different places, including the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, Kerchner said Conrail Museum is the only place solely dedicated to telling the railroad’s story.

Between worn-out infrastructure and a shaky economy in the 1970s, things were not looking good for the northeastern railroading industry.

One by one, railroads began to buckle and collapse amid old equipment and regulations.

Enter Conrail.

Short for Consolidated Rail Corp., Conrail was a government-created program that combined existing crumbling railroads into one entity to transport freight and save Northeastern railroading, Conrail Historical Society Vice President Jim Stanton said.

The program consolidated routes, got rid of old equipment and reduced the labor force to bring the system down to a solid core before regrowing the entity.

Conrail served as the hometown railroad for a large portion of the northeast United States, serving cities like New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, the historical society said.

As it became more and more successful, Conrail began to dodge takeover attempts in the 1980s before eventually being split between two buyers in the 1990s: CSX and Norfolk Southern.

Talk of creating a space to display Conrail’s history began in 2018 or 2019, said Allen Dieterich-Ward, a board member of the Cumberland Valley Rails-to-Trails Committee. CSX donated the boxcar in 2020 and the Conrail Historical Society received county grant funding in March of that year, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operations across the United States.

In 2021, the boxcar was painted and in 2022 it was moved to its current location at the trailhead. Since then, construction was completed on the museum’s interior that culminated in April’s grand opening.

Items on display at Conrail Museum include a semaphore railroad signal from Erie that indicated whether railroad crews should keep going, slow down or stop as they approached it and a locomotive simulator that was used to help train crew members. Railroad signs and artifacts like lights, tools and tokens can also be viewed at the museum, which is open 365 days of the year from sunrise to sunset.

The museum also includes a room for archives that Conrail Historical Society members are working to digitize.

As Kerchner mentioned, information about the history of the railroad just keeps coming.

“It’s fluid too because literally stuff walks through the door, or we get an email daily of people saying, ‘I have this to donate,’” he said.

Dieterich-Ward said Conrail’s lifespan exists in recent history.

“Conrail Museum is really going to speak to a lot of folks where you have parents and grandparents who worked for this railroad who are gonna want to bring their kids and grandkids here to kind of show a piece of their story,” he said.

“I’m really excited for people to come here and learn more about the economy story, but also share with us about their connection to Conrail,” Stanton said.

