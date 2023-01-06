In oral history project, Carlisle woman recalls working in aviation at Farm Show Complex during WWII

In 1943, Esther McKinney Tritt never planned to be involved in the World War II effort.

All that changed the day the then senior at Lamberton High School in Carlisle was summoned out of her classroom to the principal’s office. Like students then and now, the vivacious teenager’s heart sunk at the summons.

“I thought, ‘What in the world could I have done that they want me in the office?’” she said decades later, admitting that she was shaken while heading to the principal’s office.

Within minutes, the 5-foot-3 inch, red-haired teenager from Carlisle learned that the principal was recommending her and five other students to help the U.S. Air Corps. Instead of taking their finals, the six graduated early and headed to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg to train at the Pennsylvania State School of Aeronautics and then go on to work at the Middletown Air Depot.

Tritt, who died in 2005, talked about those years in a tape-recorded interview on June 5, 2002 at the Church of God Home. It was part of the Cumberland County Women During World War II Oral History Project of the Cumberland County Historical Society in Carlisle.

In that interview, Tritt discussed her lifelong fascination with airplanes, saying that even as a child she would run to the window or run outside to see an airplane fly by. So she jumped at the chance to work on them even though her parents were “a little concerned” and the Church of the Brethren, to which she belonged, was against her working in the military.

That didn’t stop her from doing the job because “I felt that’s my duty,” she said. Soon, she was learning all about airplanes at the aeronautics school, which taught her about the fuselage, wings, engines and more.

After graduating from the training, she and hundreds of others carpooled from Carlisle to the Middletown Air Depot where they refurbished and repaired military aircraft.

Tritt started out in the blueprint office. One day, she said, an inspector noticed her small hands and asked her boss if she could help on an airplane repair because the male mechanics’ hands were too big to fit into some areas of the plane.

Minutes later, Tritt was crawling up on an airplane’s wing and putting her hand in a small opening.

“Someone in the cockpit gave me the wrench, which I had never used before,” she later said. “They told me what to do.” She followed the directions and successfully installed the part. Later, she worked in the aircraft engine repair shop.

Tritt said that in those days, people with dwarfism worked at the depot too because they could fit into the tight quarters of the plane wings to do repairs.

Soon, she was helping to repair six to 10 planes a day and remembering the serial numbers of all the parts. She occasionally drove Army trucks and even worked in the rubber repair department for a while. Her salary was $50 a month, earned by working from 7 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m., six days a week.

One day Tritt was almost injured after she got a little too close to a running propeller “and it started pulling me in towards the plane. That was shocking. That was the first time that I’d gone out on the runway.” She managed to get out of the way.

Tritt worked at the depot until December 1945. Decades later, she said that being part of the military “was something that has clung to me. If I was young, I’d go back into it.”

She witnessed history in other ways, too, hearing on the radio that World War II was over and later seeing President Dwight D. Eisenhower riding in the backseat of a convertible when he visited the Carlisle Barracks.

Over the next several years, Tritt worked at Hoffman Crystal plant, the former Thompson’s Dress Shop and the former G.C. Murphy Co. Along the way, she and her high school sweetheart, Wayne Tritt, got married on Feb. 3, 1944 at the First Church of the Brethren in Carlisle. He had served in World War II in Germany as an Army sergeant in the 69th Infantry Division. He died in 2011.

The Tritts had two sons, Leonard and David, and a daughter, Carol.

“Mom was proud to be part of the aviation school at the Farm Show building and to have worked with the wartime aircraft repairs at Middletown,” Leonard Tritt said. “Beginning that patriotic service as a high school senior gave her a sense of purpose and accomplishment as she began her adult life.”