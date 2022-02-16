Holly fire company seeks material for its archives and memorial library

In recognition of its 125th anniversary, Citizen’s Fire Company in Mount Holly Springs is seeking information to add to its archives and the Lee R. Dunfee Memorial Library.

Originally, the company intended on observing its anniversary in 2020, but that commemoration has been delayed. The historical committee has recently been reenergized in an effort to reestablish the library named in honor of a long-time member who died in 1976.

Founded in 1895 in Mount Holly Springs, the fire company serves the borough, Dickinson Township and South Middleton Township. In 2010, Citizen’s Fire Company merged with the South Middleton Township Fire Company in Boiling Springs.

The committee is looking for photographs, letters, written accounts, artifacts and other memorabilia pertaining to both the Mount Holly and Boiling Springs companies. In addition, the committee plans to conduct video interviews of people connected to the fire companies as well as current or past members or people who have an experience to share.

Anyone interested in providing information or artifacts should contact the Citizen’s Fire Company by e-mail at historical@citizensfire36.org or call the station at 717-486-5151.

As material is collected, it will be catalogued, stored and made available to the public for viewing.

