Historical Society to launch search for executive director

For the second time in about a year, the Cumberland County Historical Society will be searching for a new executive director.
Eric Kelso resigned in late August after about six months in the position.
Days later, on Sept. 1, the society’s board of trustees hired David Smith as interim executive director. Kelso was hired on last winter to replace Jason Illari who resigned in October 2020. Smith would not comment on why Kelso resigned.
Aside from hiring Smith, the trustees appointed eight members to a search committee chaired by Carmen James, incoming board president.
The committee’s first meeting has not been scheduled, Smith said on Monday. Its first priority will be a discussion on how to structure the search, including when and where to advertise the job opening. The Historical Society is a member of a number of professional associations focused on local history, museums and historical societies.
“They have a process they make available to members to advertise on websites,” Smith said. “The last time, the search net went nationwide. We got about 21 applicants.”
That initial pool of applicants was reduced to four finalists following paper screening and interviews on Zoom. The final four were invited to Carlisle for face-to-face interviews.
Given that COVID-19 safety protocols are still in place, this next search could follow a similar pattern. It could take months before the board of trustees is in a position to hire someone.
“I suspect it will be after the first of the year,” Smith said. Jan. 1 marks the start of the society’s 2022 fiscal year.
Finances are always a challenge for a nonprofit organization, Smith said, adding that the society draws revenue from supporting members and from a solid investment portfolio.
“There are things we want to do as a society to address all of our needs,” Smith said. “We have office space needs. We have an extreme storage space need. That’s going to involve a capital campaign. Anybody who comes into this position is going to be faced with that challenge right from the get-go.”
Smith retired about 11 years ago as the society’s librarian. He has served as the editor of the historical society journal for about 16 years. A trustee for six years, he served as board president for two years.
