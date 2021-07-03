Historical groups emerge from COVID with new ways to connect with the public

Local museums and historical societies are emerging from the pandemic with a fresh approach to presenting the past to the public.
A leftover protocol from COVID-19 will continue for the foreseeable future at the headquarters building of the Cumberland County Historical Society in Carlisle.
Even before the outbreak, there was talk among staff members of rolling back the available hours of public access to the research library and archives. The pandemic and the need to limit indoor capacity provided the catalyst for a schedule change that was already in the works.
Prior to mid-March 2020, the library and archives were open six days to walk-in patrons wishing to conduct research. Currently, access is by appointment only and limited to 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month.
The schedule change frees up staff time to better organize and catalog the collection.
“I wanted to focus more on collection care and management,” said Cara Curtis, archives and library director. “We need to spend more time with the collection so that when people come in, information would be easier to find.”
Patrons who schedule an appointment using the society’s website can complete a form specifying their topic of interest so that staff can pull material ahead of their visit.
“When people come into the library, our focus should be on them,” Curtis said. “We want to help people find what they are looking for. We need to make sure people are aware of what we have.”
In the early days of the outbreak, the Historical Society came under the category of indoor entertainment during the statewide lockdown.
“We were closed for several months,” Curtis said. “No one was allowed in. Staff was working from home and creating online content. We had to try to find different ways of engaging people.”
One outgrowth of this effort was a special project to document in images and stories the history of COVID-19 as it was unfolding in Cumberland County.
Another development was a series of 10-minute talks on topics not normally covered in exhibits. Posted every other week on social media, the talks started up in January and follow the letters of the alphabet.
In addition, staff worked on a mapping project of county cemeteries, inventories for parts of the collection, the transcription of handwritten letters and documents and the development of a History at Home webpage with suggested activities for school children.
Months ago, stricter safety protocols were in place and access to the society’s museum was by appointment only. The opening reception of a new museum exhibit required staff to issue special tickets to allow small groups of visitors to tour the displays during a designated time slot. Today, the museum is open to walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. t 2 p.m. Saturday.
The current exhibit, “A Woman’s Place: The Changing Roles of Women in Cumberland County,” takes a look at how gender roles, societal pressures and economic factors for women have changed from the early natives to the 21st century.
The past year has seen some changeover in staff. Due to the economic fallout of the pandemic, three employees were let go. Replacements were hired for staff members who had moved on to other jobs from the positions of executive director and community outreach director.
Appalachian Trail Museum
There are signs of recovery at the Appalachian Trail Museum at Pine Grove Furnace Park, said Larry Luxenberg, president of its board of directors. The number of visitors and volunteer helpers, while up from 2020, is not yet back to pre-COVID levels, he said.
“We are planning within the next two months to open two of our most ambitious exhibits,” Luxenberg said.
One exhibit is an interactive map of the entire Appalachian Trail with detailed information on its natural features, landmarks and trail communities such as Boiling Springs. A grant from the South Mountain Partnership helped to fund the $55,000 project.
The other exhibit is a replica of the study of Benton MacKaye, the American forester, planner and conservationist who proposed the concept of an Appalachian Trail back in 1921. That exhibit will include his original furniture, books and other personal memorabilia.
“We did reasonably well, considering what a difficult year it was,” Luxenberg said of the museum. “We were not able to open until June of last year. We had limited hours. Our visitation was down.”
Prior to COVID-19, the museum typically opened on April 1 and closed on Oct. 31. Hours that were limited to the weekends through early May were gradually increased to weekdays during the summer to coincide with the passage of thru-hikers on the trail. From Labor Day to Oct. 31, operating hours go back to the weekends.
The outbreak of the pandemic in mid-March 2020 delayed the opening of the museum to mid-June. There were fewer hikers on the trail and volunteers and would-be visitors were nervous about indoor activities.
“In a good year, we get about 10,000 visitors,” Luxenberg said. “It was roughly 3,300 last year.”
Normally, the museum draws 50% of its visitors from Cumberland, Adams, Franklin and York counties. The other half come from other parts of Pennsylvania, other states and a couple dozen countries.
The pandemic put a crimp on offerings. Prior to COVID-19, the museum had hands-on exhibits where children can try on hiking boots or page through books about the trail. There were scrapbooks for adults to look at and indoor seating for hikers to relax and enjoy the museum.
Safety protocols forced museum volunteers to put away the hands-on exhibits and move the seating outdoors. Programs were canceled due to the need to avoid crowding.
The plan is to use the rest of 2021 as a transition year to return to normal operations in 2022. Meanwhile, the museum needs to rebuild its pool of volunteers. Anyone interested should email info@atmuseum.org. The current museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Mechanicsburg Museum Association
With one exception, the Mechanicsburg Museum Association had all of its buildings closed from mid-March 2020 to early May 2021. The Freight Station Museum was only open two weekends in November and one weekend in December before a change in the safety guidelines forced the closure of the annual Christmas exhibit.
“Everybody is a volunteer including myself,” director Steve Zimmerman said about the association. “We have a lot of older volunteers who didn’t feel comfortable coming in.”
Gradually, conditions improved to the point where the association had enough volunteers in May to reopen the museum on from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. A month later, the association had the resources it needed to reopen the Frankenberger Tavern the same hours.
The plan is to rebrand the exhibit “Christmas in July” and keep it open through late August when volunteers will tear it down and replace it with a new holiday exhibit for 2021. Meanwhile, the association plans a celebration at the tavern on Sept. 25.
Over the past year, association members have been working on an agreement with Cumberland County to acquire the lot next to the tavern. The house that once occupied the lot burned down and was demolished after officials declared it a blighted property.
The association has built a small log structure on the lot to serve as public restrooms for tavern events. This building also includes a kitchen sink to help with meal preparation. Vegetables, herbs and flowers are grown in gardens on the lot.
The Sept. 25 celebration is to include demonstrations of early 1800s crafts and trades including spinning, weaving, broom making and blacksmithing.
In the future, the association wants to build a beehive oven on the lot to augment the cooking classes offered periodically at the tavern. A Halloween celebration and Christmas candlelight walking tour is also planned.
“We got through the COVID mess fairly well,” Zimmerman said. “The annual giving of our membership was very generous. They actually gave us $7,000 more last year than the year before. That helped a lot.”
To defray utility costs, the association submitted a request for $16,000 in COVID relief funds issued to Cumberland County. Due to the high demand for assistance, the association received about $5,000.
During the pandemic, the museum association board held monthly meetings via Zoom to plan for the eventual reopening of its facilities.
