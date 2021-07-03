Historical groups emerge from COVID with new ways to connect with the public

“When people come into the library, our focus should be on them,” Curtis said. “We want to help people find what they are looking for. We need to make sure people are aware of what we have.”

In the early days of the outbreak, the Historical Society came under the category of indoor entertainment during the statewide lockdown.

“We were closed for several months,” Curtis said. “No one was allowed in. Staff was working from home and creating online content. We had to try to find different ways of engaging people.”

One outgrowth of this effort was a special project to document in images and stories the history of COVID-19 as it was unfolding in Cumberland County.

Another development was a series of 10-minute talks on topics not normally covered in exhibits. Posted every other week on social media, the talks started up in January and follow the letters of the alphabet.

In addition, staff worked on a mapping project of county cemeteries, inventories for parts of the collection, the transcription of handwritten letters and documents and the development of a History at Home webpage with suggested activities for school children.