Harriett Gumby inspired the journey to save the Mount Tabor Church in Mount Holly Springs

Her voice rang out rejoicing, uplifted by the prospect of revival.

Lindsay Varner was there the moment Harriett Gumby took to singing inside the dilapidated sanctuary of the Mount Tabor AME Zion Church.

“You could hear her pride, her faith, her memory,” Varner said. “I will never forget it.”

A production crew from the Orton Family Foundation was in Mount Holly Springs that day filming a video about the abandoned hub of a once-vibrant African American community.

The hope was that the footage could build public awareness of a budding grassroots effort.

“It was very early on,” said Varner, a supporter from the beginning. “The Mount Tabor Preservation Project had not even formed yet. We were doing an impromptu walk-around when, all of a sudden, Harriett and a few other congregants and descendants just stood up and started singing.”

Like so many times before, back when the church was active, they gathered in front and around the pulpit, letting their music flow out. Like that moment, Harriett Gumby is now a fond memory.

The last in a line of caretakers, going back to 1870, she died on Dec. 23 at age 90. She is remembered for her legacy as the catalyst behind the movement to bring her church back from the brink.

Chance encounter

“Harriett was instrumental,” said Varner, who first met Gumby in May 2016 in her role as coordinator of the Heart and Soul Project, working for the Cumberland County Historical Society.

Funded by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council and the South Mountain Partnership, the Heart and Soul Project used storytelling as a tool to gain an understanding of what was important to a community. Insight from this process was then translated into action through initiatives and programs that showcase and enhance the community.

At the time, Varner was newly hired and looking for leads in Mount Holly Springs when she crossed paths with Pam Still, a local resident who was already gathering stories for the society and its Gardner Digital Library. It was a chance encounter that brought Varner and Still in contact with Gumby.

“One day, I was driving down Mountain Street when I saw this matronly woman walking across the road to get her mail,” Still said. “I sensed she had a story to tell.”

By then, Still had completed all her interviews with local residents. Her volunteer work was done. But her curiosity over the Black lady on Mountain Road had turned into a compulsion.

“It was gnawing at me,” Still said. “I knew Mr. Gobin, the local pharmacist, would likely know her so I went to him to put in a good word.”

Around that same time, Varner became aware that Still was gathering stories. She wanted to tag along to the next interview, but the only one scheduled was a visit with Harriett Gumby, who was living with her two elder sisters Edna and Ethel. There was some resistance at first.

“Harriett was very skeptical,” Still said. “The borough had made them tear down a building at some point. She had kept her concern about the Mount Tabor Church under wraps. It was in such a state of disrepair. Somehow, in this interview, she started to develop trust. She felt confident to tell us about the church. It’s frightening to think what a close call it was that her story may have been lost.”

Time capsule

In the course of over an hour, Gumby described how her grandfather Elias Parker, a former slave from Hagerstown, Maryland, had arrived in Mount Holly Springs after serving with the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War. He married Lucinda Johnson of Virginia who arrived in town after the war, and they had six children.

A Baptist minister, Parker was also a mason and carpenter. He built the church around 1870 and the congregation was active until about 1970 when many of the worshipers moved away to follow work. One day, the church was sealed off and abandoned. It became dilapidated.

In recent years, Gumby and her neighbors have watched over the church. They put locks on the door and have posted no trespassing signs, but restoration was out of their reach.

“I remember, early on, she apologized to me about the state that the church had gotten into,” Varner said. “I told her never to apologize for that. What was she to do? What was anybody going to do? Nobody really knew what to do with it. Sitting in her living room, she keeps telling me the story of the church behind the house.”

Yet when Varner looked outside, there was hardly anything to see. One side of the building was completely covered in poison ivy. The vegetation was dense and overgrown.

“Harriett used to say those trees and vines saved it from people going in and stealing everything that was inside,” Varner said. “She told us an incredible story. She kept the memory and history of the church alive.”

“After the interview, Harriett walked back with us,” Still said. “She gave us permission to go into the church. We know now that the door was nailed shut. I was the smallest person, so they hoisted me through the broken window. I dove over an open hymnal and broken glass. I found a piece of metal to pry the door open. It was just unbelievable. It was like a time capsule.”

Five years have gone by since that moment of discovery. Five years of planning, fundraising and organizing. Volunteers have cleared away the overgrowth that covered the church. They have salvaged the contents, putting the artifacts in storage. They have documented the church’s interior and exterior. And they have formed a nonprofit organization that will begin restoration work this spring.

Since 2016, the church and its nearby cemetery have been the focal point of community service projects, successful grant applications and an effort to get the building and grounds placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Harriett was the spark that started the story and the journey that has happened since,” said Carmen James, a former congregant of the Mount Tabor Church and a leader within the Preservation Project. “When I think of the word legacy, I think of her and the passion behind it.”

James was two-years-old when her family moved to Mountain Street in 1951. She started attending the church at age six “As a kid, I remember Harriett,” James said. “She had moved away for a better job. During holidays and vacation, she would come home. She was always just an interesting person, someone you looked up to as a kid.”

Smartly dressed and confident, Gumby was not shy about sharing her opinions and experiences. Upon retirement, Gumby returned to Mount Holly Springs, in part to help take care of Ethel, who had health problems.

“The collection of her story opened it up,” James said. “Harriett set the foundation for the Mount Tabor Preservation Project and the reawakening of recognition for the building.”

But it was not just words. It was deeds. Gumby was there the day volunteers removed artifacts from the church. Even though she was in her late 80s, she insisted on participating.

“We tried to keep her included,” James said. “We tried to keep her informed. The saddest thing, at least physically, is she won’t be here to see the restoration of the church, the finished project. She was able to see the cemetery cleaned, mowed and well taken care of. That is where her mother and father, sister and two brothers, as well as an aunt and distant relatives are buried.”

In addition, part of her legacy will live on.

There are five interpretative signs planned for the church and cemetery. All the signs will be funded by a grant from the South Mountain Partnership. One sign will include a QR code that visitors can activate with their smartphones to access an interview Gumby did with the Orton Family Foundation. In that interview, Gumby told her story.

For her memory

“What if I had not driven down Mountain Street and seen Harriett Gumby at her mailbox?” Still said. “What if Mr. Gobin had brushed off the notion or forgot? What if Harriett had not answered the phone? Was the journey of Tabor circumstantial with all the what ifs or was it something else?”

She mentioned in particular the night that supporters were supposed to meet with a member of the Mount Holly Springs Borough Council. There was hope that the municipality could take over the ownership of the church and cemetery, opening the door to much-needed grants.

But when the council member forgot to show, the situation looked grim until borough manager Tom Day opened the door and asked why they were outside the municipal building. He invited them in, heard their explanation and immediately leveraged his support for the borough to get involved, Still said.

“Harriett always said that God was looking down on us and the church for what we were doing,” Varner said. “She was always so lovely and willing to chat with me, to hear my crazy ideas. I think she never thought that we could preserve it. But, as soon as the weather clears, going into the spring, we are going to start construction on the site and the preservation will be underway. We are doing it for her memory, for all the former congregants and descendants who have such a tie to this place.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.