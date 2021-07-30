Group schedules private healing ceremony this Saturday at Barracks Cemetery

Earlier this month, the Federal Office of Army Cemeteries exhumed the remains of one Alaskan Aleut child and nine Rosebud Sioux children who died at the Indian School, which was in operation from 1879 to 1918.

Paza draws its name from Native American symbolism that all mankind can stand together as a tree of life bound by common roots.

The ceremony this Saturday is an idea developed by Fiddler and Maria Ragonese, director of administration and program development for the organization. Ragonese lost a sister-in-law and a firefighter cousin when the World Trade Center in New York City collapsed.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Lower Manhattan and on the Pentagon along with the deaths of the Flight 93 passengers in the skies over Shanksville.

There have been media reports lately of plans to identify burial sites and to return the remains of other Native American children who attended Indian boarding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada.

These two developments made Fiddler and Ragonese realize that Native American families have something in common with the families of 9/11 victims.